 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: South High tops Glens Falls
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: South High tops Glens Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,

GLENS FALLS 1

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

South High 1 2 — 3

Glens Falls 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Callie Wright), 29:00.

Second half: 2, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 11:00. 3, Glens Falls, Eloise Duggal, 27:00. 4, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 28:00.

Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 10, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 1.

Corner kicks: South High 12, Glens Falls 2.

Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 0-2), South High (1-1, 1-2).

QUEENSBURY 2, COLUMBIA 1

(at Queensbury)

League: Non-league

Columbia 0 1 — 1

Queensbury 2 0 — 2

First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Bayley Duffy), 3’. 2, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Brigid Duffy), 20’.

Second half: 3, Columbia, Kennedy Ring, 55’.

Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 21, Jordyn Langlais (C) 6.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Columbia 8.

Records: Queensbury (1-0, 2-1).

Notes: Brigid Duffy became Queensbury’s all-time girls assist leader with 67 career assists.

CAMBRIDGE 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 2

(at Cambridge)

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley 2 0 — 2

Cambridge 2 2 — 4

First half: 1, Hoosic Valley, Leigha Henkel. 2, Hoosic Valley, Brianna Rohloff. 3, Cambridge, Maizie Steele. 4, Cambridge, Maya Danaher (Addison Gates).

Second half: 5, Cambridge, Maizie Steele (Sam Crandall). 6, Cambridge, Maya Danaher (Maizie Steele).

Goalies-saves: Chelle Daniels (C) 8, Riley Caiazza (HV) 10.

TAMARAC 15, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

(at Tamarac High School)

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac 9 6 — 15

Saratoga Catholic 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Tamarac, Katie Gross, 3:00. 2, Tamarac, Katie Gross, 4:00. 3, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 7:00. 4, Tamarac, Emme Fitzgerald, 13:00. 5, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 16:00. 6, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 17:00. 7, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 21:00. 8, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 24:00. 9, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 29:00.

Second half: 10, Tamarac, Shannon Ryan, 54:00. 11, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 55:00. 12, Tamarac, Jenna Hunt, 57:00. 13, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 65:00. 15, Tamarac, Mia Girolami, 73:00.

Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (T) 0, Regen Retell (T) 0, Sara Wenke (SC) 13.

Corner kicks: Tamarac 8, Saratoga Catholic 0.

Records: Tamarac (1-0, 1-0).

BROADALBIN-PERTH 2,

AMSTERDAM 0

(at Broadalbin-Perth)

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam 0 0 — 0

Broadalbin-Perth 2 0 — 2

First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jules Huckans (Brooke Bush), 31:40. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Carissa Calderone, 16:52.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Carolyn Sculco (A) 7, Mairead Marsden (B-P) 0.

Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 2, Amsterdam 0.

Records: Broadalbin-Perth (2-0, 3-0), Amsterdam (1-1, 1-1).

Notes: Game was called 3 minutes into the 2nd half due to weather (lightning)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News