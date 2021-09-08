ROUNDUP: South High tops Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
GLENS FALLS 1
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
South High 1 2 — 3
Glens Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Callie Wright), 29:00.
Second half: 2, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 11:00. 3, Glens Falls, Eloise Duggal, 27:00. 4, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 28:00.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 10, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 1.
Corner kicks: South High 12, Glens Falls 2.
Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 0-2), South High (1-1, 1-2).
QUEENSBURY 2, COLUMBIA 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Columbia 0 1 — 1
Queensbury 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Bayley Duffy), 3’. 2, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Brigid Duffy), 20’.
Second half: 3, Columbia, Kennedy Ring, 55’.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 21, Jordyn Langlais (C) 6.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Columbia 8.
Records: Queensbury (1-0, 2-1).
Notes: Brigid Duffy became Queensbury’s all-time girls assist leader with 67 career assists.
CAMBRIDGE 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 2
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley 2 0 — 2
Cambridge 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Hoosic Valley, Leigha Henkel. 2, Hoosic Valley, Brianna Rohloff. 3, Cambridge, Maizie Steele. 4, Cambridge, Maya Danaher (Addison Gates).
Second half: 5, Cambridge, Maizie Steele (Sam Crandall). 6, Cambridge, Maya Danaher (Maizie Steele).
Goalies-saves: Chelle Daniels (C) 8, Riley Caiazza (HV) 10.
TAMARAC 15, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
(at Tamarac High School)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 9 6 — 15
Saratoga Catholic 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Tamarac, Katie Gross, 3:00. 2, Tamarac, Katie Gross, 4:00. 3, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 7:00. 4, Tamarac, Emme Fitzgerald, 13:00. 5, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 16:00. 6, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 17:00. 7, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 21:00. 8, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 24:00. 9, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 29:00.
Second half: 10, Tamarac, Shannon Ryan, 54:00. 11, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 55:00. 12, Tamarac, Jenna Hunt, 57:00. 13, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 65:00. 15, Tamarac, Mia Girolami, 73:00.
Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (T) 0, Regen Retell (T) 0, Sara Wenke (SC) 13.
Corner kicks: Tamarac 8, Saratoga Catholic 0.
Records: Tamarac (1-0, 1-0).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 2,
AMSTERDAM 0
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam 0 0 — 0
Broadalbin-Perth 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jules Huckans (Brooke Bush), 31:40. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Carissa Calderone, 16:52.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Carolyn Sculco (A) 7, Mairead Marsden (B-P) 0.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 2, Amsterdam 0.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (2-0, 3-0), Amsterdam (1-1, 1-1).
Notes: Game was called 3 minutes into the 2nd half due to weather (lightning)