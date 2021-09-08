ROUNDUP: South High tops Glens Falls; Brigid Duffy sets QHS record

Ashlyn Fish scored twice as South High posted a 3-1 girls soccer win over Glens Falls on Wednesday in a Foothills Council North Division game.

Brigid Duffy became Queensbury’s all-time girls soccer assist leader with 67 career assists as the Spartans beat Columbia 2-1 in a non-league game. Sisters Bayley and Brigid Duffy assisted on each other's goals to account for the Spartans' scoring.

Cambridge scored the last four goals of the game to beat Hoosic Valley 4-2 in the Wasaren League. In Foothills South play, Broadalbin-Perth moved to 2-0 in the league with a win over Amsterdam.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

South High 1 2 — 3

Glens Falls 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Callie Wright), 29:00.

Second half: 2, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 11:00. 3, Glens Falls, Eloise Duggal, 27:00. 4, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 28:00.