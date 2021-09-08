ROUNDUP: South High tops Glens Falls; Brigid Duffy sets QHS record

Ashlyn Fish scored twice as South High posted a 3-1 girls soccer win over Glens Falls on Wednesday in a Foothills Council North Division game.
Brigid Duffy became Queensbury’s all-time girls soccer assist leader with 67 career assists as the Spartans beat Columbia 2-1 in a non-league game. Sisters Bayley and Brigid Duffy assisted on each other's goals to account for the Spartans' scoring.
Cambridge scored the last four goals of the game to beat Hoosic Valley 4-2 in the Wasaren League. In Foothills South play, Broadalbin-Perth moved to 2-0 in the league with a win over Amsterdam.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
South High 1 2 — 3
Glens Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Callie Wright), 29:00.
Second half: 2, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 11:00. 3, Glens Falls, Eloise Duggal, 27:00. 4, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 28:00.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 10, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 1.
Corner kicks: South High 12, Glens Falls 2.
Records: Glens Falls (0-2, 0-2), South High (1-1, 1-2).
QUEENSBURY 2, COLUMBIA 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Columbia 0 1 — 1
Queensbury 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Bayley Duffy), 3:00. 2, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Brigid Duffy), 20:00.
Second half: 3, Columbia, Kennedy Ring, 55:00.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 21, Jordyn Langlais (C) 6.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Columbia 8.
Records: Queensbury (1-0, 2-1).
CAMBRIDGE 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 2
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley 2 0 — 2
Cambridge 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Hoosic Valley, Leigha Henkel. 2, Hoosic Valley, Brianna Rohloff. 3, Cambridge, Maizie Steele. 4, Cambridge, Maya Danaher (Addison Gates).
Second half: 5, Cambridge, Maizie Steele (Sam Crandall). 6, Cambridge, Maya Danaher (Maizie Steele).
Goalies-saves: Chelle Daniels (C) 8, Riley Caiazza (HV) 10.
TAMARAC 15, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
(at Tamarac High School)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 9 6 — 15
Saratoga Catholic 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Tamarac, Katie Gross, 3:00. 2, Tamarac, Katie Gross, 4:00. 3, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 7:00. 4, Tamarac, Emme Fitzgerald, 13:00. 5, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 16:00. 6, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 17:00. 7, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 21:00. 8, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 24:00. 9, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 29:00.
Second half: 10, Tamarac, Shannon Ryan, 54:00. 11, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 55:00. 12, Tamarac, Jenna Hunt, 57:00. 13, Tamarac, Abbie Yetto, 65:00. 15, Tamarac, Mia Girolami, 73:00.
Goalies-saves: Jenna Hunt (T) 0, Regen Retell (T) 0, Sara Wenke (SC) 13.
Corner kicks: Tamarac 8, Saratoga Catholic 0.
Records: Tamarac (1-0, 1-0).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 2, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam 0 0 — 0
Broadalbin-Perth 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jules Huckans (Brooke Bush), 31:40. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Carissa Calderone, 16:52.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Carolyn Sculco (A) 7, Mairead Marsden (B-P) 0.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 2, Amsterdam 0.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (2-0, 3-0), Amsterdam (1-1, 1-1).
Notes: Game was called three minutes into the second half due to weather (lightning).
