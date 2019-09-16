SOUTH HIGH 2, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 1
South High 0 2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, South High, Collin Parker (Xander Novack), 29:36. 2, South High, Xander Novack (Justin Nesbitt), 9:30.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 2, Joe Lapan (HuF) 7.
Corner kicks: South High 2, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: South High (5-0, 6-0-1), Hudson Falls (1-2-1, 2-4-1).
Notes: South High continues its strong start to the season, improving to 5-0 in Foothills play.
QUEENSBURY 5, GLENS FALLS 2
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 2 3 — 5
Glens Falls 0 2 — 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Riley Grant (Asa Edwards), 8. 2, Queensbury, Asa Edwards (Peter Crawford), 13.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Teddy Borgos), 4. 4, Queensbury, Asa Edwards (Teddy Borgos), 7. 5, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Borrientos (Teddy Borgos), 7. 6, Glens Falls, Cyrus Guillet (Jack Motsiff), 17. 7, Glens Falls, Nate Greenwood (Ian Collins), 36.
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 20, Ethan Willis (Q) 3, Connor White (Q) 2.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 0, Queensbury 7.
Records: Glens Falls (2-1-2, 2-4-2), Queensbury (5-1-0, 7-1-0).
Notes: Queensbury scored the first two goals of the match with goals from Riley Grant and Asa Edwards. In the second half, Queensbury had goals from Peter Crawford, a second from Asa Edwards and a final goal by Alejandro Garcia-Borrientos. Glens Falls notched their goals during the second half on finishes by Cyrus Guillet and Nate Greenwood. Ben DiFiore had an outstanding game in goal for the Indians, racking up 20 saves against a potent Spartans attack. It was Queensbury’s 10th straight road win.
GLOVERSVILLE 1, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 0 1 — 1
Amsterdam 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Gloversville, Feras Masri (Doug Cook), 24:31.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (Glov) 10, Luca Quatrini (A) 8.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 4, Amsterdam 2.
ARGYLE 4, GRANVILLE 2
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 1 1 — 2
Argyle 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Gabe Wood), 25:42. 2, Argyle, Andrew Cormie (Raul Arellano), 15:22. 3, Granville, Carter O’Leary, 8:44.
Second half: 4, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Gabe Wood), 36:35. 5, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Raul Arellano), 34:18. 6, Granville, Brad Lamb, 32:58.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gra) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 2.
Corner kicks: Granville 0, Argyle 4.
Records: Argyle (2-1, 3-2).
Notes: Argyle’s Andrew Cormie opened the scoring 15 minutes into the first half and added another goal 10 minutes later on a nice feed from Raul Arellano. Granville got one back before the half when Carter O’Leary scored. Argyle came out strong after the break with Tyler Humiston netting a pair of goals in the first five minutes. Granvile struck back a few minutes later on a goal from Brad Lamb on the counterattack.
NORTH WARREN 8, CORINTH 5
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 3 5 — 8
Corinth 2 3 — 5
First half: 1, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 34:52. 2, North Warren, Own goal, 28:42. 3, Corinth, Zach Freemire (Curtis Rigley), 27:26. 4, North Warren, Ryan Miller, 3:33. 5, Corinth, Brayden Thompson, 0:52.
Second half: 6, North Warren, Ryan Miller, 34:36. 7, Corinth, Tyler Hall (Isaac Melville), 30:40. 8, North Warren, Conner Monroe (Ryan Miller), 20:36. 9, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon, 20:18. 10, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 18:46. 11, North Warren, Conner Jennings, 9:18. 12, Corinth, Dillon Dumas (Nate Brooks), 7:43. 13, North Warren, John Conway (Thomas Conway), 3:20.
Goalies-saves: Andy McKernon (Cor) 6, Curtis Rigley (Cor) 11, C. Jennings (NW) 11.
Corner kicks: Corinth 9, North Warren 4.
Records: Corinth (1-2-0, 1-3-0), North Warren (3-0-0, 3-1-0).
Notes: Goal scoring on the evening for North Warren were Conner Monroe (3), Ryan Miller (2), Conner Jennings (1), John Conway (1); and for Corinth Zach Freemire (1), Brayden Thompson (1), Tyler Hall (1), Jordan Pincheon (1), and Dillon Dumas (1).
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2,
HALDEY-LUZERNE 2, OT
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Hadley-Luzerne 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Hayes, 32:48. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Hayes, 10:54. 3, Bolton-Warr., Tommy Moore, 7:13. 4, Bolton-Warr., Tommy Moore, 4:12.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 11, Kevin Neisy (B-W) 9.
Records: Hadley-luzerne (0-1-2, 1-1-2).
Notes: Scoring opened up with two goals from Connor Hayes early in the first half. Bolton-Warrensburg returned the favor scoring two goals of their own from Tommy Moore. The second half remained scoreless going into two extra periods with both teams falling short on several missed oppotunities.
SCHROON LAKE 5,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0
(at Minerva)
League: Non-league
Schroon Lake 1 4 — 5
Johnsburg-Minerva 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 38:30.
Second half: 2, Schroon Lake, Tyler Dick, 31:10. 3, Schroon Lake, Marcus Peace (Andrew Pelkey), 23:13. 4, Schroon Lake, Tyler Dick (Collin Bresnahan), 7:05. 5, Schroon Lake, Ethan Fariss, 2:58.
Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 15.
Corner kicks: Schroon Lake 10, Johnsburg-Minerva 3.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (1-2, 1-5), Schroon Lake (1-1, 2-1).
