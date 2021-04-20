ROUNDUP: South High shuts out Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
GLENS FALLS 0
(at South High)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
South High 0 4 — 4
First half: None.
Second half: 1, South High, Ryan Ing (Nate Marx), 50:02. 2, South High, Gavin Parker, 57:54. 3, South High, Xander Novack, 68:47. 4, South High, Xander Novack (Joe Thompson), 76:18.
Goalies-saves: Willis Bickford (SGF) 2, Ben Di Fiore (GF) 7.
Corner kicks: South High 2, Glens Falls 3.
QUEENSBURY 3, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 2 1 — 3
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Luke Eichen (Sam Rowley), 22’. 2, Queensbury, Jason Sankey (Jude Donnelly), 38’.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Sam Rowley (Tyler Spaulding), 49’.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 3, Joe Lapan (HF) 21.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Hudson Falls (2-5-0, 2-6-0), Queensbury (5-1-1, 5-2-1).
GREENWICH 4, STILLWATER 2
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
Greenwich 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Greenwich, Madigan Carner, 20:00. 3, Stillwater, Grant Baker, 39:00.
Second half: 4, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Landon Staie), 42:00. 5, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Josh Poovey), 67:00. 6, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Madigan Carner), 78:00.
Goalies-saves: Isaac Cutler (S) 8, Owen Keech (G) 5.
Corner kicks: Stillwater 2, Greenwich 4.
Records: Greenwich (5-2-1), Stillwater (3-7).
BALLSTON SPA 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Ballston Spa 2 1 — 3
Schuylerville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Ballston Spa, Braydon Box, 17. 2, Ballston Spa, John Buckley, 15.
Second half: 3, Ballston Spa, Braydon Box, 9.
Goalies-saves: Damon Schroter (BS) 4, Griffen Brophy (Sch) 7.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 2, Ballston Spa 4.
Records: Schuylerville (3-3-1, 3-5-1), Ballston Spa (, 6-0-1).
GLOVERSVILLE 4, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown 0 1 — 1
Gloversville 1 3 — 4
First half: 1, Gloversville, Kazuma Lomanto (Tommy Kluska), 33:00.
Second half: 2, Gloversville, Tommy Kluska, 63:00. 3, Johnstown, Justin VanNostrand (Keegan Elston), 68:00. 4, Gloversville, Paul Lomanto (Doug Cook), 73:00. 5, Gloversville, Sawyer Pierce (Doug Cook), 78:00.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (G) 5, Cameron Sweet (J) 10.
Corner kicks: Johnstown 1, Gloversville 7.
Records: Gloversville (4-3, 4-4), Johnstown (0-9).
BETHLEHEM 5, SCOTIA-GLENVILLE 1
(at Scotia)
League: Non-league
Bethlehem 4 1 — 5
Scotia-glenville 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Bethlehem, Kevin Mattis (Keith Winne), 8:15. 2, Bethlehem, Keith Winne (Kevin Mattis), 33:00. 3, Bethlehem, Aidan McCaffrey (Daniel Zhou), 36:00. 4, Bethlehem, Daniel Zhou (Luke Treadgold), 38:00.
Second half: 5, Bethlehem, Kiran Sood, 63:00. 6, Scotia, Aidan Nichter, 79:00.
Goalies-saves: Brayden Karn (B) 6, Fernando Febus (B) 1, Zach Place (S) 9.
Corner kicks: Bethlehem 2, Scotia-glenville 4.
Records: Scotia-glenville (7-2, 8-3).
Notes: Scotia defender Aidan Nichter took the ball the length of the field in the last minute of play and scored Scotia’s lone goal of the game.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, GRANVILLE 1
(at Golden Goal, Monday)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 1 3 — 4
Granville 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Scott Ripley (Caleb Granger), 38:00.
Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Caleb Granger (Jayden Taylor), 21:22. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, own goal, 12:17. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan (Direct Kick), 12:17. 5, Granville, Carter O’Leary, 7:21.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 7, Caden Powers (G) 14.
Corner kicks: Granville 2, Hadley-Luzerne 6.