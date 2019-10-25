{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HIGH 6, SCOTIA 1

(at South Glens Falls)

Class A Quarterfinal

Scotia;1;5 — 1

South High;0;1 — 6

First half: 1, South High, Ben Stimpson (Lanning Torebka), 5:03.

Second half: 2, South High, Collin Parker (Bobby Bruschini), 29:24. 3, Scotia, Jared O'Connor, 22:45. 4, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Ben Stimpson), 20:39. 5, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 18:48. 6, South High, Own Goal, 17:13. 7, South High, Lanning Torebka (Gavin Parker), 6:10.

Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 2, Lucas Dempsey (Sco) 18.

Corner kicks: South High 10, Scotia 0.

Records: South High (12-1, 15-1-1), Scotia (6-5-2, 8-8-2).

Up next: The second-seeded Bulldogs move on to face No. 3 Burnt Hills in the Section II semifinals on Tuesday at La Salle (5 p.m.).

QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 1

(at Queensbury)

Class A Quarterfinal

Hudson Falls;0;1 — 1

Queensbury;5;2 — 7

First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 6:11. 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Asa Edwards), 19:17. 3, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (AJ Rosario), 25:05. 4, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Teddy Borgos), 34:52. 5, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Asa Edwards), 36:14.

Second half: 6, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (AJ Rosario), 49:26. 7, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Brendan Duffy), 53:36. 8, Hudson Falls, Alex Varney (Nikolas Heasley), 56:21.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 5, Joe Lapan (HuF) 9, Carter White (HuF) 2.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Hudson Falls 2.

Records: Queensbury (12-1, 15-1), Hudson Falls (4-7-2, 6-10-2).

Notes: Teddy Borgos netted 5 goals in helping the Spartans win the Class A quarterfinal. Alex Roca played an outstanding game at midfield for the Spartans.

Up next: The No. 1-seeded Spartans will face No. 5 Albany Academy on Tuesday at La Salle (7 p.m.) in the semifinals.

