Roundup: South High, Queensbury make semifinals

SOUTH HIGH 6, SCOTIA 1
(at South Glens Falls)
Class A Quarterfinal
Scotia 1 5 — 1
South High 0 1 — 6
First half: 1, South High, Ben Stimpson (Lanning Torebka), 5:03.
Second half: 2, South High, Collin Parker (Bobby Bruschini), 29:24. 3, Scotia, Jared O’Connor, 22:45. 4, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Ben Stimpson), 20:39. 5, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 18:48. 6, South High, Own Goal, 17:13. 7, South High, Lanning Torebka (Gavin Parker), 6:10.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 2, Lucas Dempsey (Sco) 18.
Corner kicks: South High 10, Scotia 0.
Records: South High (12-1, 15-1-1), Scotia (6-5-2, 8-8-2).
Up next: The second-seeded Bulldogs move on to face No. 3 Burnt Hills in the Section II semifinals on Tuesday at La Salle (5 p.m.).
QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Queensbury)
Class A Quarterfinal
Hudson Falls 0 1 — 1
Queensbury 5 2 — 7
First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 6:11. 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Asa Edwards), 19:17. 3, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (AJ Rosario), 25:05. 4, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Teddy Borgos), 34:52. 5, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Asa Edwards), 36:14.
Second half: 6, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (AJ Rosario), 49:26. 7, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Brendan Duffy), 53:36. 8, Hudson Falls, Alex Varney (Nikolas Heasley), 56:21.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 5, Joe Lapan (HuF) 9, Carter White (HuF) 2.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Queensbury (12-1, 15-1), Hudson Falls (4-7-2, 6-10-2).
Notes: Teddy Borgos netted 5 goals in helping the Spartans win the Class A quarterfinal. Alex Roca played an outstanding game at midfield for the Spartans.
Up next: The No. 1-seeded Spartans will face No. 5 Albany Academy on Tuesday at La Salle (7 p.m.) in the semifinals.
