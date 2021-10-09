ROUNDUP: South High, QHS win again; Tigers beat Bills

SOUTH HIGH 5, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;1;4 — 5
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Xander Novack, 9:58.
Second half: 2, South High, Vincent Cooper (Josh Delancy), 31:28. 3, South High, Caden French (Nate Marx), 11:54. 4, South High, Caden French (AJ Lupia), 10:16. 5, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx), 3:50.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 3, Luca Quatrini (A) 9.
Corner kicks: South High 7, Amsterdam 0.
Records: Amsterdam (1-7-1, 3-7-1), South Glens Falls (8-2-1, 8-4-1).
Notes: Queensbury and South High kept pace in the Foothills Council title chase with victories against South Division opponents. Schuylerville and South High lead the North Division with Queensbury a half point behind. Broadalbin-Perth of the South Division leads all teams with two games to play.
QUEENSBURY 2, GLOVERSVILLE 1
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;2;0 — 2
Gloversville;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly (Blake Powers), 17:46. 2, Queensbury, Ian Rathbun (Ethan Moger), 27:48.
Second half: 3, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (PK), 72:00.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (Glov) 8, Sean Seeley (Q) 5.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 3, Queensbury 3.
Records: Queensbury (8-2-1).
HUDSON FALLS 6, JOHNSTOWN 3
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;3;3 — 6
Johnstown;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (John Gomez), 7:00. 2, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (John Gomez), 11:00. 3, Hudson Falls, John Gomez (Tyler Cook), 15:00. 4, Johnstown, Keegan Elston (Gage LoDestro), 36:00.
Second half: 5, Hudson Falls, John Gomez (Noah Williamson), 41:00. 6, Hudson Falls, Tyler Cook (Brayden Becker), 42:00. 7, Johnstown, Trey Naselli (Alex DeMagistris), 55:00. 8, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Tyler Cook), 63:00. 9, Johnstown, Caleb Sanjurjo (Trey Naselli), 78:00.
Goalies-saves: Carter White (HuF) 7, Kaden Chittenden (Jnt) 9.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 6, Johnstown 2.
Records: Johnstown (0-9-0, 1-10-0), Hudson Falls (2-9-0, 3-11-0).
Notes: The Tigers' Brayden Becker led scorers with a hat trick and assist, followed by John Gomez (2 goals, 2 assists) and Tyler Cook (1 goal, 2 assists). Johnstown's Trey Naselli led the Sir Bills with a goal and assist.
LAKE GEORGE 6, CORINTH 0
(at Lake George, Friday)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;0;0 — 0
Lake George;4;2 — 6
First half: 1, Lake George, Jack Sullivan (Kyle Dolan), 3:01. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Kyle Dolan), 3:37. 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 5:20. 4, Lake George, Jack Clark (Jack Sullivan, Sam Knauf), 22:19.
Second half: 5, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Jack Sullivan), 60:02. 6, Lake George, Nick Wagemann (Jack Sullivan), 70: 54.
Goalies-saves: Owen Baker (Cor) 11, Yogi Johnson (LG) 0.
Corner kicks: Corinth 0, Lake George 7.
Records: Lake George (10-0, 12-1).
Notes: Tthe Warriors honored their senior players and parents as well as having a cancer awareness night. The Warriors came out flying with two goals in the first three minutes. Jack Sullivan opened the scoring, and seconds later, Kyle Dolan set up Sam Knauf for the second goal of the game. Minutes later, Knauf struck again as Poe Tutu sent Knauf in alone on Baker and Knauf made no mistake making it 3-0. Lake George got a fourth off a set piece with Knauf to Sullivan to for a one-timer by sophomore Jack Clark, his first varsity goal. Knauf got the hat trick in the second half and Nick Wagemann got his first of the year from Sullivan as well. Owen Baker played well, saving 11 shots and Alex Wiseman broke up many LG rushes. With the win, the Warriors clinched the Western Division and will play in the championship next Friday against the Eastern winne.