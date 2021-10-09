ROUNDUP: South High, QHS win again; Tigers beat Bills

Notes: Tthe Warriors honored their senior players and parents as well as having a cancer awareness night. The Warriors came out flying with two goals in the first three minutes. Jack Sullivan opened the scoring, and seconds later, Kyle Dolan set up Sam Knauf for the second goal of the game. Minutes later, Knauf struck again as Poe Tutu sent Knauf in alone on Baker and Knauf made no mistake making it 3-0. Lake George got a fourth off a set piece with Knauf to Sullivan to for a one-timer by sophomore Jack Clark, his first varsity goal. Knauf got the hat trick in the second half and Nick Wagemann got his first of the year from Sullivan as well. Owen Baker played well, saving 11 shots and Alex Wiseman broke up many LG rushes. With the win, the Warriors clinched the Western Division and will play in the championship next Friday against the Eastern winne.