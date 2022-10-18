ROUNDUP: South High falls in overtime

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls came up short Tuesday in a Class A Opening Round game of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament.
Rosie Sanchez scored the only goal of the game with 33 seconds left in the first overtime to lift Troy to a 1-0 victory over the No. 8-seeded Bulldogs. Laila Thomas made nine saves in the shutout for the Flying Horses, who advance to play at top-seeded Columbia on Friday.
Elena Kennedy made five saves for South High.
SCOTIA 1, LANSINGBURGH 0: Abby Snyder scored the only goal on an assist from Ella Drake in the Tartans' opening-round Class A victory over Lansingburgh.
No. 7 seed Scotia advances to play at No. 2 seed Queensbury on Friday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals.