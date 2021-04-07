ROUNDUP: South High blanks Hudson Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5,
HUDSON FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
South High;4;1 — 5
First half: 1, South High, Maddison Walter (Callie Wright), 3:00. 2, South High, Callie Wright, 21:00. 3, South High, Maddison Walter (Callie Wright), 29:00. 4, South High, Ashlyn Fish, 39:00.
Second half: 5, South High, Raven Zimmerman (Vanessa Jorgensen), 6:00.
Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 0, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 0, Victoria Sullivan (HF) 20.
Corner kicks: South High 4, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: South High (5-0, 5-2), Hudson Falls (0-5, 0-5).
Notes: Victoria Sullivan had a heroic effort in goal and stopped three PKs in the game.
BETHLEHEM 5, QUEENSBURY 2
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Bethlehem;1;4 -- 5
Queensbury;2;0 -- 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Christina Cummings), 10. 2, Bethlehem, Claire Hutton, 11. 3, Queensbury, Kylie Potter, 31.
Second half: 4, Bethlehem, Katie Sellers (Claire Hutton), 41. 5, Bethlehem, Katie Sellers, 50. 6, Bethlehem, Casey Holstein (Marissa Mastracco), 52. 7, Bethlehem, Ruth Hotaling (Katie Sellers), 69.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 16, Bella Fuierer (B) 3.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Bethlehem 3.
Records: Queensbury (3-1), Bethlehem (4-0).