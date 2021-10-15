ROUNDUP: South High bests Tigers; Lapan sets records

SOUTH HIGH 10, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

South High;5;5 — 10

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, South High, Gavin Parker (Vincent Cooper). 2, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx). 3, South High, Gavin Parker. 4, South High, Xander Novack (Gavin Parker). 5, South High, Caden French (Nate Marx).

Second half: 6, South High, Nate Marx (Xander Novack). 7, South High, Xander Novack (Nate Marx). 8, South High, Gavin Parker. 9, South High, James Thompson. 10, South High, James Thompson (Caden French).

Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 0, Zach Lapointe (SGF) 1, Joe Lapan (HuF) 18.

Corner kicks: South High 6, Hudson Falls 2.

Records: Hudson Falls (2-11-0, 3-13-0), South High (9-3-1, 9-6-1).

Notes: South Glens Falls defeated Hudson Falls 10-0 in their final regular-season league game. Xander Novack and Gavin Parker led scorers with three goals each and James Thompson had two goals. Caden French and Nate Marx each tallied one. Joe Lapan saved 18 shots on goal and broke the current NYS "single season saves" record of 216. He currently stands at 227, Joe also broke the "career goals saved" earlier in the season and currently stands at 594 and tied the NYS record of 31 "saves in a single game."

SCOTIA 9, JOHNSTOWN 1

(at Hitchcock Field)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;1;0 — 1

Scotia;7;2 — 9

First half: 1, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 1:24. 2, Scotia, Noah Murdock (Saif AbuZahra), 3:31. 3, Scotia, Matt Schraa (Noah Murdock), 13:05. 4, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Jamie D'Arcy), 14:27. 5, Scotia, Noah Murdock, 19:30. 6, Scotia, Kofi Jack, 29:13. 7, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 37:00. 8, Johnstown, Caleb Sanjurjo, 39:00.

Second half: 9, Scotia, Ryan LaPoint (penalty kick), 47:00. 10, Scotia, Ryan LaPoint (Noah Murdock), 52:10.

Goalies-saves: Kaden Chittenden (Jnt) 10, Zach Place (Sco) 1.

Corner kicks: Johnstown 1, Scotia 7.

Records: Scotia (9-4, 9-5).

Notes: Scotia was celebrating its senior night. The game was called on account of lightning with about 21 minutes left.

GREENWICH 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge;0;0 — 0

Greenwich;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Greenwich, Shamus Brophy (Nick Marci), 15:00. 2, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (Josh Poovey), 23:00.

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Aaron Stutzman (Josh Poovey), 60:00.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 1, Ethan Robertson (Cam) 10.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 9, Cambridge 1.

Records: Greenwich (7-6-0, 7-9-0), Cambridge (2-11-0, 2-14-0).

Notes: Greenwich was pushed up for a first-half corner and defenseman Shamus Brophy found himself with the ball at the top of the box on a pass from Nick Marci. Shamus pounded the ball off the left post and it wound up in the right side of the net to put Greenwich on the board and up for good against Cambridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0