ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls edges Schuylerville

Karlee Salaway scored the only goal in the first half as South Glens Falls edged Schuylerville 1-0 in Foothills Council girls soccer Wednesday.
SOUTH HIGH 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
South High 1 0 — 1
Schuylerville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Karlee Salaway (Vanessa Jorgensen), 16:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 3, Claire Pelletier (Sch) 2.
Corner kicks: South High 2, Schuylerville 5.
Records: Schuylerville (0-3, 0-3), South High (2-0, 2-1).
