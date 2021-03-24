 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls edges Schuylerville
ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls edges Schuylerville

South High vs. Schuylerville girls soccer

South Glens Falls' Ashlyn Fish reacts as Schuylerville’s Morgan Zenio kicks the ball during Wednesday's Foothills Council girls soccer game at Schuylerville.

 Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star

Karlee Salaway scored the only goal in the first half as South Glens Falls edged Schuylerville 1-0 in Foothills Council girls soccer Wednesday.

SOUTH HIGH 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

South High 1 0 — 1

Schuylerville 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, South High, Karlee Salaway (Vanessa Jorgensen), 16:00.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 3, Claire Pelletier (Sch) 2.

Corner kicks: South High 2, Schuylerville 5.

Records: Schuylerville (0-3, 0-3), South High (2-0, 2-1).

