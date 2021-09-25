ROUNDUP: Sherman's OT goal lifts Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS 2, LAKE GEORGE 1, 2OT
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Non-league
Lake George;1;0;0;0 — 1
Glens Falls;1;0;0;1 — 2
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay, 5:57. 2, Lake George, Bailee Dineen, 38:15.
Second half: None.
Second Overtime: 3, Glens Falls, Gianna Sherman (Ava Pirozzolo), 92:21.
Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 8, Robin Gorton (GF) 2, Sarah Wolfstich (GF) 2.
Corner kicks: Lake George 1, Glens Falls 5.
Records: Glens Falls (1-5, 2-5).
Notes: Gianna Sherman scored in double overtime to seal the victory.
CHAZY 3, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League