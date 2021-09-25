 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Sherman's OT goal lifts Glens Falls
agate

ROUNDUP: Sherman's OT goal lifts Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS 2, LAKE GEORGE 1, 2OT

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

League: Non-league

Lake George;1;0;0;0 — 1

Glens Falls;1;0;0;1 — 2

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Cate Barclay, 5:57. 2, Lake George, Bailee Dineen, 38:15.

Second half: None.

Second Overtime: 3, Glens Falls, Gianna Sherman (Ava Pirozzolo), 92:21.

Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 8, Robin Gorton (GF) 2, Sarah Wolfstich (GF) 2.

Corner kicks: Lake George 1, Glens Falls 5.

Records: Glens Falls (1-5, 2-5).

Notes: Gianna Sherman scored in double overtime to seal the victory.

CHAZY 3, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Ticonderoga)

League: Northern Soccer League

Chazy;1;2 — 3

Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Chazy, Lexi Clark (Sam Gonyo), 6:16.

Second half: 2, Chazy, Ava McAuliffe (Lilly Pratt), 21:36. 3, Chazy, Abby Huchro (Audrey Langlois), 36:12.

Goalies-saves: Tess Blair (Chazy) 7, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 16.

Corner kicks: Chazy 6, Ticonderoga 2.

