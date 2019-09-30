SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 1, OT
(at Broadalbin)
League: Foothills Council
South High 1 0 1 — 2
Broadalbin-Perth 0 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, South High, Xander Holden (Lanning Torebka), 8:25.
Second half: 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Cedric Boehme, 25:59.
First Overtime: 3, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 1:56.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 0, Jack Marsden (B-P) 23.
Corner kicks: South High 8, Broadabin 1.
Records: Broadalbin (6-3, 9-3), South High (9-0, 11-0-1).
Notes: King’s overtime goal allowed South High to stay unbeaten and on top of the Foothills Council. B-P pushed the game to overtime despite being badly outshot.
HUDSON FALLS 1, SCOTIA 1, 2OT
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 1 0 0 0 — 1
Scotia 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Donny Fountaine, 28:00.
Second half: 2, Scotia, Jarred O’Connor (PK), 42:00.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 6, Lucas Dempsey (Sco) 6.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 7, Scotia 4.
Records: Scotia (4-4-1, 4-6-1), Hudson Falls (2-5-2, 3-7-2).
Notes: This is Hudson Falls’ first non-loss against the Scotia soccer program since 2002. Scotia tied the match 2 minutes into the second half on a PK.
SCHUYLERVILLE 5, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 2 3 — 5
Gloversville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Alex Vallee (Zach Saddlemire), 22:27. 2, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Zach Saddlemire), 7:18.
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Iasais Torres-Guzman (Zach Saddlemire), 39:00. 4, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Ian Winchell), 28:51. 5, Schuylerville, Cam Wian (Noah Morris), 5:50.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 0, Justin Kemmet (Glov) 8.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 7, Gloversville 1.
Records: Gloversville (3-5-1), Schuylerville (5-4, 6-5).
QUEENSBURY 9, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 7 2 — 9
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Asa Edwards), 2:12. 2, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Alex Roca), 10:20. 3, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Alex roca), 11:42. 4, Queensbury, Asa Edwards (Peter Crawford), 12:26. 5, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 14:24. 6, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly (Alex Roca), 17:24. 7, Queensbury, AJ Rosario (Riley Grant), 35:58.
Second half: 8, Queensbury, Kirk Varney, 59:40. 9, Queensbury, Same Benedetto, 65:36.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Wills (Q) 2, Connor White (Q) 3, Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 2, Jack Germain (Jnt) 10.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 8, Johnstown 1.
Records: Johnstown (1-8), Queensbury (8-1, 10-1).
HARTFORD 0, FORT ANN 0, 2OT
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 0 0 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Adam Winchell (FA) 3.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 2, Hartford 1.
Records: Fort Ann (6-1-1, 6-3-1), Hartford (1-4-3, 1-5-4).
Notes: For Fort Ann, Aiden Barnes and Callon Sutliff played well up front as did the Cardinal defense. Hartford’s defense was also equal to the task and up front. Nate Fiske and Logan Reynolds played some very nice soccer, setting up teammates and controlling their respective sides of the field.
SALEM 2, ARGYLE 1
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 1 1 — 2
Argyle 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Salem, Jack Thrasher (Altwon Webster), 27:48.
Second half: 2, Argyle, Victor Aguero, 47:08. 3, Salem, Brady Nichols, 62:31.
Goalies-saves: Ian Lockhart (Sal) 4, Jared Montello (Arg) 3.
Corner kicks: Salem 5, Argyle 3.
Records: Argyle (2-3-1, 3-4-1), Salem (1-3-3, 1-4-3).
NORTH WARREN 4,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, 2OT
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 2 1 0 1 — 4
Bolton-Warrensburg 2 1 0 0 — 3
First half: 1, North Warren, Jack Jennings, 4:11. 2, North Warren, Eddie Hernandez (Tommy Conway), 6:12. 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Tommy Moore (JJ Giron), 8:48. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Daalten DeMarsh (Tommy Moore), 12:48.
Second half: 5, North Warren, Ryan Miller, 52:58. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, AJ Moore (Daalten DeMarsh), 67:16.
Second Overtime: 7, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 97:50.
Goalies-saves: Conner Jennings (NW) 6, Marvin Dobert (B-W) 9.
Corner kicks: North Warren 3, Bolton-Warrensburg 3.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (1-6-1, 1-8-1), North Warren (6-2, 6-3).
Notes: In the second half, Ryan Miller put North Warren on top with a shot that got by a diving Marvin Dobert. B-W answered with 12:44 left in the match on a great header from AJ Moore for his first varsity goal. Conner Monroe eventually sealed the win for the Cougars with 3:10 left in the second overtime.
LAKE GEORGE 10, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 5 5 — 10
Corinth 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 36:14. 2, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton), 35 09. 3, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 34:38. 4, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Sam Knauf), 31:16. 5, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Brandon Willard), 22:31.
Second half: 6, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Ethan Knauf), 34:45. 7, Lake George, Brandon Willard (Owen Sutton), 33:14. 8, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Sam Knauf), 31:09. 9, Lake George, Brandon Willard (Justin Blanco), 24:33. 10, Lake George, Jordan Edwards (Patrick Huber), 18:49.
Goalies-saves: Andy McKernon (Cor) 13, Yogi Johnson (LG) 1.
Corner kicks: Corinth 2, Lake George 2.
Records: Corinth (4-4, 4-6), Lake George (8-0, 10-0).
Notes: LG’s Ethan Knauf stayed hot scoring 3 goals in the first 6 minutes of the game. Knauf also had as assist on one of Owen Sutton’s 4 goals. Brandon Willard knocked in 2 goals and Jordan Edwards had his second of the season off a rebound to conclude the goal scoring.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 9,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1
(at Johnsburg)
League: Northern Soccer League
Indian/Long Lake 0 1 — 1
Johnsburg-Minera 5 4 — 9
First half: 1, J-M, Jaxon Roblee (Anthony Galle), 30:45. 2, J-M, Sam Porter (Jaxon Roblee), 24:23. 3, J-M, Yanden Cleveland, 16:33. 4, J-M, Gabe Freebern (Sam Porter), 8:59. 5, J-M, Jaxon Roblee, 4 08.
Second half: 6, J-M, Gabe Freebern (Sam Porter), 38:27. 7, J-M, Evan Wing (Anthony galle), 28:11. 8, J-M, Nolan Pierson, 15 48. 9, J-M, Caden DeGroat, 15:19. 10, IL-LL, Ken Imamura, 3:16.
Goalies-saves: Chris Person (J-M) 6, Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL) 17.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 9, IL-LL 2.
Records: J-m (4-3, 4-7).
NEWCOMB 1, SCHROON LAKE 0
(at Newcomb)
Schroon Lake 0 0 — 0
Newcomb 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Newcomb, Logan Bush, 21:33.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Zeke Koenig (SL) 5, Ethan Armstrong (New) 9.
Corner kicks: Schroon Lake 8, Newcomb 4.
