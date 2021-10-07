ROUNDUP: SGF, Horses battle to a tie; Carner's OT goal lifts Witches

In a battle for first place in the Foothills Council North, Schuylerville and South Glens Falls played to a 1-1 boys soccer draw on Thursday. Queensbury, which was idle on Thursday, is also in the hunt for the division lead.
South High's Xander Novack scored with 4 minutes remaining in regulation. One minute later, Schuylerville evened the score on a PK taken by Liam Armstrong.
Jack Mostiff's second half goal gave Glens Falls a 2-1 win over Hudson Falls, though the Tigers won the Falls Trophy based on goal differential between the two teams.
Madigan Carner's OT goal lifted Greenwich to a 1-0 win over Saratoga Catholic in a Wasaren League game.
SCHUYLERVILLE 1, SOUTH HIGH 1, 2OT
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;0;1;0;0 — 1
Schuylerville;0;1;0;0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, South Glens Falls, Xander Novack (Will Zimmerman), 76:00. 2, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 77:00.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Schy) 5, Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 5.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 7, South Glens Falls 5.
Records: Schuylerville (8-2-1), South Glens Falls (7-2-1).
GLENS FALLS 2, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;1;1 — 2
Hudson Falls;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Lucien Brown (Dillon Kilmartin), 11:00. 2, Glens Falls, Landan Phipps, 27:00.
Second half: 3, Glens Falls, Jack Mostiff, 70:00.
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 1, Carter White (HuF) 14.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 5, Hudson Falls 3.
Records: Hudson Falls (1-9-0, 2-11-0), Glens Falls (1-9-0, 3-9-0).
Notes: Glens Falls traveled to Hudson Falls this afternoon to decide the who will take home the Falls Trophy. The Indians defeated the Tigers, 2-1, however the Tigers took the trophy on away goals criteria (3-2). Landon Phipps and Jack Motsiff scored for the Indians while Lucien Brown scored the lone goal for Hudson Falls.
SCOTIA 2, AMSTERDAM 1
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;0;2 — 2
Amsterdam;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Amsterdam, Moises Morales (John Carbone), 20:48.
Second half: 2, Scotia, Sam Feinberg, 53:09. 3, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Noah Murdock), 64:21.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 2, Lucca Quatrini (Am) 5.
Corner kicks: Scotia 5, Amsterdam 4.
Records: Scotia (7-4, 7-5).
GREENWICH 1, SPA CATHOLIC 0, 2OT
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic;0;0;0;0 — 0
Greenwich;0;0;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Second Overtime: 1, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (Declan Kelleher), 96.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 1, Ryan Condry (SCC) 15.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 6, Spa Catholic 0.
Notes: Late in the second overtime, Madigan Carner of Greenwich received a ball played across the field and struck it home to break the tie.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Our daily roundup of high school sports news
-
ROUNDUP: Bearor, Giumarra, Knill lead QHS to victory
-
PHOTOS: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury girls swimming
-
ROUNDUP: SGF, Horses battle to a tie; Carner's OT goal lifts Witches
- 9 updates