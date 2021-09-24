ROUNDUP: Second-half goals lift Lake George past Eagles

Sam Knauf scored twice as Lake George came out on top in a battle of the top teams in the Adirondack West Division with a 3-1 boys soccer victory over Hadley-Luzerne on Friday.
Bolton-Warrensburg won by the same score, besting North Warren with Shane Mowery scoring twice. Meanwhile, Fort Ann stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 decision over Argyle.
Corinth overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat Heatly 4-2 in a non-leaguer at Golden Goal. In the Northern Soccer League, Johnsburg-Minerva was a 5-3 victor over Indian Lake-Long Lake.
LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;0;3 — 3
Hadley-Luzerne;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Lake George, Jack Welch (Jack Sullivan), 34:33. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 30:47. 3, Hadley-luzerne, Connor Moulton (Mason Conklin), 21:48. 4, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 8:32.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 4, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 15.
Corner kicks: Lake George 10, Hadley-Luzerne 3.
Notes: Jack Welch opened the scoring early in the second half, knocking a shot just inside the left post. Sam Knauf scored the second goal of the game on a penalty kick. Mason Conklin found Connor Moulton on a run down the left side to bring the game within one score. Sam Knauf capped the win with a laser upper-deck shot from about 35 yards to finish 3-1.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3,
NORTH WARREN 1
(at North Warren)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg;1;2 — 3
North Warren;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, North Warren, Tom Conway (John Mesch), 33:03. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Shane Mowery, 29:33.
Second half: 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Shane Mowery (Addison Kelley), 35:43. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Dan Cunniffe (Louis Lang), 24:22.
Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (B-W) 4, Zach Kramar (North Warren) 10.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 3, North Warren 1.
Records: North Warren (1-3, 1-4).
FORT ANN 3, ARGYLE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;0;3 — 3
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Jackson Paige (Callon Sutliff), 48:00. 2, Fort Ann, Jackson Paige (Ryan Blondin), 66:00. 3, Fort Ann, Riley Barnes (unassisted pk), 71:00.
Goalies-saves: Dylan Brown (FA) 7, Jared Motello (Arg) 5.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 5, Argyle 0.
CORINTH 4, HEATLY 2
(at Golden Goal)
League: Non-league
Heatly;2;0 — 2
Corinth;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Heatly, Aiden Diaz, 14:45. 2, Heatly, Aiden Diaz, 11:36. 3, Corinth, Logan West, 10:24. 4, Corinth, Daniel Hunt (Garrett Bourdeau), 4:38. 5, Corinth, Gavin Wickham, 0:38.
Second half: 6, Corinth, Logan West (Garrett Bourdeau), 5:19.
Goalies-saves: Aiden Stone (H) 8, Owen Baker (Cor) 8.
Corner kicks: Heatly 5, Corinth 1.
Records: Corinth (0-6-0, 1-8-0), Heatly (1-3-0, 1-7-0).
Notes: Heatly who would be first on the board with two goals in quick succession from junior Aiden Diaz. With just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Logan West would cut the lead in half with a pretty finish. Five minutes later, Garret Bourdeau served the ball into the box, and freshman Daniel Hunt put the ball in the net for his first career varsity goal. With just 38 seconds remaining in the half, Corinth's Gavin Wickham rifled a beautiful shot to the upper corner to put the Tomahawks up by one. With five minutes remaining in the contest, Logan West's goal put the game away. Owen Baker played another outstanding game in goal for Corinth.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 5,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 3
(at Indian Lake-Long Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva;3;2 — 5
Indian Lake-Long Lake;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Gabe Stanton (Jackson Strader), 15:00. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Angelo Galle, 17:12. 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Evan Wing (Yanden Cleveland), 38:00. 4, Johnsburg-Minerva, Yanden Cleveland, 39:20.
Second half: 5, Johnsburg-Minerva, Caeden DeGrout (Evan Wing), 10:00. 6, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jackson Strader (Gabe Stanton), 11:01. 7, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jackson Strader, 21:28. 8, Johnsburg-Minerva, Mason Englert (Caeden DeGrout), 26:51.
Goalies-saves: Joey Brouthers (IL-LL), Scott Patton (J-M).
Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (0-5, 0-5).
QUEENSBURY 0, AMSTERDAM 0, OT
(at Amsterdam, Thursday)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;0;0;0 — 0
Amsterdam;0;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 7, Luca Quatrini (Am) 6.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Amsterdam 5.
Records: Amsterdam (1-1-1, 3-1-1), Queensbury (4-1-1, 4-3-1).
Notes: Sean Seeley recorded his fourth shutout of the season.
MECHANICVILLE 5, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich, Thursday)
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville;4;1 — 5
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Mechanicville, Wyqie Aguda, 3:00. 2, Mechanicville, Wyqie Aguda, 8:00. 3, Mechanicville, Andrew Kraszweski, 25:00. 4, Mechanicville, Wyqie Aguda, 30:00.
Second half: 5, Mechanicville, Andrew Kraszweski, 65:00.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 17, Dylan Raucci (Mech) 2.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 0, Mechanicville 6.
Records: Greenwich (5-2-0, 5-4-0), Mechanicville (7-0-0, 8-0-0).
Notes: Mechanicville's attack was too strong for Greenwich as Wyqie Aguda put three balls in the net for Mechanicville.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 5,
HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Broadalbin-Perth, Thursday)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
Broadalbin-Perth;5;0 — 0
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Luke Barnhardt (Ethan Brodt), 4:00. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Sam Rogers (Luke Barnhardt), 6:00. 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Sam Rogers, 17:00. 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Sam Rogers (Ethan Brodt), 19:00. 5, Broadalbin-Perth, Landon Russom (Sam Rogers), 34:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 18, Carter White (HuF) 2, Ian Schwartz (B-P).
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 2, Broadalbin-Perth 12.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (6-0-0, 6-0-0), Hudson Falls (1-5-0, 2-7-0).
Notes: Sam Rogers led the way for B-P with three goals and one assist. Joe Lapan did well in goal for the Tigers making 18 saves.