ROUNDUP: Second-half goals lift Lake George past Eagles

Notes: Heatly who would be first on the board with two goals in quick succession from junior Aiden Diaz. With just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Logan West would cut the lead in half with a pretty finish. Five minutes later, Garret Bourdeau served the ball into the box, and freshman Daniel Hunt put the ball in the net for his first career varsity goal. With just 38 seconds remaining in the half, Corinth's Gavin Wickham rifled a beautiful shot to the upper corner to put the Tomahawks up by one. With five minutes remaining in the contest, Logan West's goal put the game away. Owen Baker played another outstanding game in goal for Corinth.