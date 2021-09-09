ROUNDUP: Second-half goals lift H-L past Whitehall

Hadley-Luzerne scored twice in the second half for a 2-1 comeback victory over Whitehall in Adirondack League girls soccer on Thursday. Hannah Johnson and Kayden Williams scored goals less than a minute apart.
Angel Aratare and Paige Trzaskos each scored twice as Fort Ann defeated Salem, 4-2.
In the Northern Soccer League, Johnsburg-Minerva beat Crown Point with three second-half goals. Gabs Mowery scored twice as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Stillwater in a non-league game.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, WHITEHALL 1
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 1 0 — 1
Hadley-Luzerne 0 2 — 2
First half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Jayden Hughes), 0:01.
Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson (Carolina Lott-Diamond), 9:26. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Kayden Williams (Tori Granger), 8:51.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 7, Dory Gosselin (White) 7.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 7, Whitehall 2.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (2-0, 2-1), Whitehall (0-1, 0-1).
Notes: Hannah Johnson and Kayden Williams scored second-half goals less than a minute apart as the Eagles came back to win. Whitehall had scored with one second left in the first half when Madison Gould converted Jayden Hughes’s pass. Jess Amoroso and Linsday Fortner played a strong midfield for Hadley.Luzerne, which improved to 2-0 in the Adirondack League.
FORT ANN 4, SALEM 2
(at Salem Central School)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 2 2 — 4
Salem 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare, 718. 2, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos, 1030. 3, Salem, Jasmyne Cary, 3210.
Second half: 4, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Olivia Winchell), 348. 5, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Olivia Winchell), 2615. 6, Salem, Sierra Phillips, 2819.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 2, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 15.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 3, Salem 0.
Records: Salem (0-2), Fort Ann (3-1).
Notes: Salem captain and goalkeeper Katie Sweenor had the best game of her varsity season so far with 15 saves.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 4, CROWN POINT 1
(at Crown Point)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva 1 3 — 4
Crown Point 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Julia Morris (Corbin DeGroat), 3:14.
Second half: 2, Crown Point, Madison Munson (Abigail LaFountain), 34:58. 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Julia Morris (Hannah McNally), 29:51. 4, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally, 27:55. 5, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar, 10:03.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Catherine Harmon (CP) 7.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 3, Crown Point 2.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (2-0, 2-0).
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2, STILLWATER 1
(at Stillwater)
League: Non-league
Bolton-Warrensburg 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery.
Second half: 2, Bolton-Warr., Gabs Mowery. 3, Stillwater, Katelyn Koval.
Goalies-saves: Miranda Price (Still) 3, Hope Sherman (B-W) 8.
Records: Bolton-Warr. (3-0).
WELLS 2, INDIAN LK.-LONG LK. 1
(at Indian Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Wells 1 1 — 2
Indian/Long Lake 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Angelina Oliver (Saydee Davis), 14:00. 2, Wells, Lillianna Write, 38:00.
Second half: 3, Wells, Lillianna Write (Jocelyn Welch), 18:02.
Goalies-saves: Marilla Liddle (IL-LL) 6, Bridgett Allen (Wells) 6.
Corner kicks: Indian Lake-Long Lake 8, Wells 1.
Notes: IL-LL played with 10 for about half of the game due to injury.
CORINTH 5, SALEM 1
(at Salem, Tuesday)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 4 1 — 5
Salem 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Corinth, Idalia Willett (Alyssa Crossman), 630. 2, Corinth, Sarah Pita, 2430. 3, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Idalia Willett), 2830. 4, Corinth, Destinee Wagner (Idalia Willett), 3120.
Second half: 5, Salem, Sophia Keays, 1606. 6, Corinth, Sarah Pita (Adrielle Lewis), 2200.
Goalies-saves: Lorilie Delisle (Cor) 5, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 11.
Corner kicks: Corinth 8, Salem 4.
Notes: Sarah Pita scored the second goal of the game with a great corner kick that curved right into the goal. Sophia Keays had the solo Salem goal, dribbling her way past defenders to shoot into the far right corner of the goal.