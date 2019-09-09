SOUTH HIGH 3, QUEENSBURY 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
South High;1;2 — 3
Queensbury;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, South High, Lanning Torebka (Bobby Bruschini), 39:45.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 51:00. 3, South High, Andrew King, 66:03. 4, South High, Colin Parker (Andrew King), 69:15.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Wills (Q) 3, David Cohen (SGF) 8.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, South High 1.
Records: Queensbury (2-1, 4-1), South High (3-0, 4-0-1).
Notes: Torebka's goal came with 15 seconds left in the first half. King and Parker scored goals three minutes apart in the second half to win it. South High's victory snapped the 25-game home winning streak of Queensbury as well as the Spartans' 28-game Foothills win streak. Their last league loss was in 2016.
FORT ANN 1,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Callon Sutliff), 18:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Marvin Dobert (B-W) 1, Adam Winchell (FA) 0.
Corner kicks: Bolton Warrensburg 1, Fort Ann 6.
Records: Fort Ann (1-0, 1-2), Bolton-Warrensburg (0-1, 0-3).
GREENWICH 1, GALWAY 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Non-league
Galway;0;0 — 0
Greenwich;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Connor Smith), 16:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Henry Flint (Gal) 6, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 7.
Corner kicks: Galway 4, Greenwich 4.
Records: Greenwich (4-0), Galway (1-1).
Notes: Charlie Gartner scored off an assist from Connor Smith in the 16th minute for the game's only goal.
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 5,
ARGYLE 1
(at New Lebanon)
League: Non-league
Argyle;0;1 — 1
Berlin-New Leb.;3;2 — 5
First half: 1, Berlin-New Lebanon, Own Goal, 24:20. 2, Berlin-New Lebanon, Casey Billert, 21:47. 3, Berlin-New Lebanon, Casey Billert, 2:36.
Second half: 4, Berlin-New Lebanon, Josh Bosso, 38:01. 5, Berlin-New Lebanon, Josh Basso, 33:19. 6, Argyle, Andrew Cormie, 15:12.
Goalies-saves: Malik Plouffe (BNL) 6, Jared Montello (Arg) 3.
Corner kicks: Berlin-New Lebanon 3, Argyle 3.
Records: Argyle (1-1).
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5,
NORTH WARREN 0
(at Saratoga Catholic)
League: Non-league
Spa Catholic;2;3 — 5
North Warren;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin, 8. 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin, 33.
Second half: 3, Spa Catholic, Luke Apy, 56. 4, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin, 57. 5, Spa Catholic, Nate Marin, 73.
Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SCC) 9.
Corner kicks: Spa Catholic 3, North Warren 9.
Records: North Warren (0-1), Spa Catholic (1-0-1).
