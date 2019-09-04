QUEENSBURY 2, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;1;1 -- 2
Johnstown;0;1 -- 1
First half: 1, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Izzy Dennison), 23:49. 2, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Christina Cummings), 51:12.
Second half: 3, Johnstown, Madison Delgado (Abbygail Vandewalker), 69:33.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Qby) 1, Grace Giarrizzo (Jtn) 7.
Corner kicks: Qby 4, Johnstown 2.
Records: Johnstown (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 2-1).
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 3,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0
(at Minerva)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva;1;2 -- 3
IL-LL;0;0 -- 0
First half: 1, Jm, Aileen Stevens (Hannah McNally), 39:25.
Second half: 2, Jm, Jennie Allen, 12:05. 3, Jm, Kate Wimberly, 33:37.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (Jm) 2, Alex Campbell (Il-Ll) 20.
Corner kicks: Jm 9, Il-Ll 1.
Records: Il-Ll (0-1, 0-1), Johnsburg-Minerva (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: Aileen Stevens put one in from Hannah McNally's corner kick with just under a minute left if the first half as Johnsburg-Minerva got their first win to start the season. Alex Campbell played outstanding in goal for the Orange.
SCOTIA 5, LAKE GEORGE 4, OT
(at Lake George, Tuesday)
League: Non-league
Scotia;1;3;0;1 -- 5
Lake George;1;3;0;0 -- 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Kylie Mann), 13:00. 2, Scotia, Megan Steele, 16:00.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 43:00. 4, Scotia, Lucy Crounse (Morgan Nichter), 53:00. 5, Scotia, Sage Luke, 63:00. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello ((Penalty Kick)), 73:00. 7, Scotia, Megan Steele, 77:00. 8, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O'Donnell), 78:00.
Second Overtime: 9, Scotia, Rylee O'Connor (Megan Steele), 92:00.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 14, Camryn Verdi (Sco) 10.
Corner kicks: Scotia 4, Lake George 2.
Records: Lake George (0-1),
HADLEY LUZERNE 4,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3
(at Saratoga Catholic, Tuesday)
League: Non-league
Hadley Luzerne;1;3 -- 4
Spa Catholic;3;0 -- 3
First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Grace Blanchard), 11:00. 2, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Maya Turcotte), 18:00. 3, Hadley Luzerne, Hannah Johnson, 25. 4, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Julia Figueroa), 35.
Second half: 5, Hadley Luzerne, Alyssa Starzec. 6, Hadley Luzerne, Hannah Johnson. 7, Hadley Luzerne, Alyssa Starzec, 75.
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SC) 3, Meghan Skelly (H-L) 10.
Corner kicks: Hadley Luzerne 1, Saratoga Catholic 5.
Records: Saratoga Catholic (0-0, 0-1).
Notes: Lauren Maher scored three goals early for the Saints before being sidelined with an injury late in the first half.
