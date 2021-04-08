 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Scotia rallies to beat Spartans
ROUNDUP: Scotia rallies to beat Spartans

SCOTIA 2, QUEENSBURY 1

(at Scotia)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;0;1 — 1

Scotia;0;2 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly, 53:00. 2, Scotia, Sam Storti (Kofi Jack), 57:00. 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack, 65:00.

Goalies-saves: Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 4, Sean Seelye (Q) 8, Zach Place (Sco) 8.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Scotia 5.

Records: Scotia (5-1, 6-1), Queensbury (2-1, 2-2).

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth;1;2 — 3

Gloversville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, B-P, Nick Bianco (Sam Rogers), 38:50.

Second half: 2, B-P, Nick Bianco, 58:00. 3, B-P, Sam Rogers, 70:00.

Goalies-saves: Ian Schwartz (B-P) 9, Justin Kemmet (Glov) 11.

Corner kicks: B-P 2, Gloversville 2.

Records: Gloversville (2-2, 2-2), B-P (5-1, 5-3).

