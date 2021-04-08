ROUNDUP: Scotia rallies to beat Spartans

SCOTIA 2, QUEENSBURY 1
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;1 — 1
Scotia;0;2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly, 53:00. 2, Scotia, Sam Storti (Kofi Jack), 57:00. 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack, 65:00.
Goalies-saves: Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 4, Sean Seelye (Q) 8, Zach Place (Sco) 8.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Scotia 5.
Records: Scotia (5-1, 6-1), Queensbury (2-1, 2-2).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth;1;2 — 3
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, B-P, Nick Bianco (Sam Rogers), 38:50.