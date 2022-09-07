ROUNDUP: Schuylerville shuts out South High

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Amanda Pflieger scored a pair of goals Wednesday night to lead the Schuylerville girls soccer team to a 4-0 Foothills Council victory over South Glens Falls.

Pflieger scored both of her goals in the first half, and Macey Koval added another as the Black Horses built a 3-0 halftime lead. Alayna Wian completed Schuylerville’s scoring with eight minutes to play. Kiera Rogan and Sophie Bodnar recorded assists for the Horses (2-0, 2-0), who also got six saves from Taylor Barraclough.

Elena Kennedy made 12 saves in goal for the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2).

LAKE GEORGE 7, SALEM 0: Lila Frazier scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead Lake George past Salem on Tuesday.

The Warriors also got two goals from Samantha Gorey and one from Alex Cavalier, and two assists each from Lara Stanco and Katie Segulgic.

Alivia Dean made six saves for Lake George.

CORINTH 7, GRANVILLE 1: Seven players scored goals for Corinth as the Tomahawks opened the season with an Adirondack League victory.

Madison Pincheon, Adrielle Lewis, Caitlin Crossman, Rylee Dunbar, Sarah Pita, Maddie Baldes and Alexis Crossman netted goals for Corinth. The Tomahawks also got two assists each from Pita and seventh-grader Isabella Craig, in her first varsity game.

Teegan Cutter scored for Granville, which also got 13 saves from Keirra Rice.

IL-LL 5, SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 2: Brooke Furlong scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Indian Lake-Long Lake to the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference win.

Pailin Hample, Fanny Lamos and Camryn Hosley also scored for the Orange, who got 21 saves in goal from Haylie Puterko.

Schroon Lake-Newcomb got goals from Dakota Cutting and Hannah Thompson, who assisted on each other’s goals. Audrey Cerniglia and Aradia Talario combined for 15 saves for SL-N.