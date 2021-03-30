ROUNDUP: Schuylerville shuts out Hudson Falls

Freshman Griffen Brophy recorded his first career shutout in Schuylerville's 2-0 win over Hudson Falls in Foothills Council boys soccer action Tuesday.

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, HUDSON FALLS 0

Notes: Freshman Griffen Brophy recorded his first career shutout while Lucas Cottrell and Liam Armstrong scored first half goals. Balasai Witt and Mark Solan had solid games in the back for the Horses to limit the Tigers' attempts.