ROUNDUP: Schuylerville shuts out Hudson Falls
agate

ROUNDUP: Schuylerville shuts out Hudson Falls

Freshman Griffen Brophy recorded his first career shutout in Schuylerville's 2-0 win over Hudson Falls in Foothills Council boys soccer action Tuesday.

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

Schuylerville;2;0 — 2

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Lucas Cottrell, 16:10. 2, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Chris Jones), 10:31.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HF) 8, Griffen Brophy (S) 4.

Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 3, Schuylerville 5.

Records: Schuylerville (2-3, 2-3), Hudson Falls (2-2, 2-3).

Notes: Freshman Griffen Brophy recorded his first career shutout while Lucas Cottrell and Liam Armstrong scored first half goals. Balasai Witt and Mark Solan had solid games in the back for the Horses to limit the Tigers' attempts.

