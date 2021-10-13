ROUNDUP: Schuylerville shuts out Glens Falls; Bolton-Warrensburg tops North Warren

Notes: Bolton-Warrensburg took sole possession of third place in the Adirondack League West Division with the win over North Warren. The North Warren back four of John Mesch, Wyatt Jennings, Tanner Kennedy and Nate Beadnell played well for the Cougars. After Dan Cunniffe scored to give Bolton-Warrensburg the lead late in the first half, North Warren kept up pressure in the second half. The Cougars’ Tommy Conway applied pressure on B-W’s back four, led by Justin Rushia and Tyler Trowbridge, who were able to handle the pressure.