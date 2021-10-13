ROUNDUP: Schuylerville shuts out Glens Falls; Bolton-Warrensburg tops North Warren

Sam Tyler, Chris Jones, Ryan Piteri and Corey Cottrell netted goals for Schuylerville as the Black Horses shut out Glens Falls 4-0 in Foothills Council boys soccer action Wednesday.
In the Adirondack League, Dan Cunniffe scored the game's only goal as Bolton-Warrensburg edged North Warren 1-0 in a battle for third place in the West Division.
SCHUYLERVILLE 4, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
Schuylerville 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler (Ryan Piteri), 29. 2, Schuylerville, Chris Jones (Ryan Piteri), 35.
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Ryan Piteri (Lucas Cottrell), 61. 4, Schuylerville, Corey Cottrell, 78.
Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (S) 5, Ayden Grieve (GF) 8.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 4, Glens Falls 2.
Records: Schuylerville (9-2-1, 10-3-1), Glens Falls (1-11, 3-11).
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1, NORTH WARREN 0
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 0 0 — 0
Bolton-Warrensburg 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Dan Cunniffe, 36:02.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Conner Jennings (NW) 15, Shane Baker (BW) 4.
Corner kicks: North Warren 3, Bolton-Warrensburg 4.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (5-7, 6-9), North Warren (4-7-1, 4-9-1).
Notes: Bolton-Warrensburg took sole possession of third place in the Adirondack League West Division with the win over North Warren. The North Warren back four of John Mesch, Wyatt Jennings, Tanner Kennedy and Nate Beadnell played well for the Cougars. After Dan Cunniffe scored to give Bolton-Warrensburg the lead late in the first half, North Warren kept up pressure in the second half. The Cougars’ Tommy Conway applied pressure on B-W’s back four, led by Justin Rushia and Tyler Trowbridge, who were able to handle the pressure.
ARGYLE 4, FORT ANN 0
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 0 0 — 0
Argyle 3 1 — 4
First half: 1, Argyle, Caden Cuthbert (Victor Aguero), 25:49. 2, Argyle, Shea Squires (Cole Schilling), 22:49. 3, Argyle, Shea Squires (Andrew Austin), 18:51.
Second half: 4, Argyle, Caden Cuthbert (Conner Buck), 291:14.
Goalies-saves: Dylan Brown (FA) 7, Jared Montello (Arg) 4.
Corner kicks: Argyle 6, Fort Ann 0.
LAKE GEORGE 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 0 0 — 0
Lake George 3 1 — 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Jack Welch (Poe Tutu), 17:29. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Jack Clark), 21:20. 3, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Penalty Kick), 24:47.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Jack Welch), 58:11.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 14, Yogi Johnson (LG) 5.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 2, Lake George 6.
Records: Lake George (12-0, 14-1), Hadley-Luzerne (7-4 league).
GLOVERSVILLE 2, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 2 0 — 2
Hudson Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (Kazuma Lomanto), 22’. 2, Gloversville, Jordan Collar (Jordan Yanno), 39’.
Second half: 3, Hudson Falls, Brayden Becker (Noah Williamson), 62’.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (G) 6, Carter White (HF) 7.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 4, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Hudson Falls (2-10-0, 3-12-0), Gloversville (7-5-0, 8-5-1).
Notes: Gloversville defeated Hudson Falls in a game stopped by darkness with 11 minutes remaining.
SCOTIA 3, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth 1 0 — 1
Scotia 3 0 — 3
First half: 1, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Saif AbuZahra), 6:25. 2, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 13:21. 3, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Kofi Jack), 31:00. 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Nick Bianco (Ethan Brott), 38:30.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (S) 6, Ian Schwartz (B-P) 4.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 5, Scotia 6.
Records: Scotia (8-4, 8-5).