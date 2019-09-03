{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, SCOTIA 1

(at Scotia)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 2 0 — 2

Scotia 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Zach Saddlemire), 17:28. 2, Schuylerville, Ian Winchell (Zach Saddlemire), 33:00. 3, Scotia, Jared O’Connor, 33:30.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 5, Lucas Dempsey (Sco) 11.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 5, Scotia 4.

Records: Scotia (0-1, 0-2), Schuylerville (1-0, 2-0).

SOUTH HIGH 11, JOHNSTOWN 1

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls 3 8 — 11

Johnstown 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, South High, Colin Parker (Bobby Bruschini), 38:53. 2, South High, Logan Carruthers (Andrew King), 8:38. 3, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Logan Carruthers), 7:11.

Second half: 4, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 39:15. 5, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 34:21. 6, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 32:44. 7, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Lanning Torebka), 30:08. 8, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 28:17. 9, Johnstown, Spencer Kotwasinski, 22:12. 10, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 21:04. 11, South High, Colin Parker (Lanning Torebka), 16:14. 12, South High, Andrew King (Zach Buser), 10:10.

Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 0, Joshua Hoyt (Jnt) 9.

Corner kicks: South High 4, Johnstown 0.

Records: Johnstown (0-1, 0-1), South High (1-0, 2-0-1).

BROADALIN-PERTH 2,

HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Broadalin-Perth)

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0

Broadalin-Perth 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Broadalin-Perth, Hunter Monks (Ian Schwartz), 37:00.

Second half: 2, Broadalin-Perth, Ian Schwartz (Cam Polikowski), 71:00.

Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 7, Jack Marsden (B-P) 3.

Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 2, Broadalin-Perth 5.

Records: Broadalin-Perth (1-0-0, 3-0-0), Hudson Falls (0-1-0, 0-3-0).

PERU 3, FORT ANN 1

(at Peru)

League: Non-league

Fort Ann 0 1 — 1

Peru 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Peru, Dylan Badger (Tanner Spear), 36:00.

Second half: 2, Peru, Ryan Furnia (Dylan Badger), 53:00. 3, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Justin Zeh), 54:00. 4, Peru, Dylan Badger (Connor Witkiewicz), 79:54.

Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 7, Mike McBride (Peru) 5.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 1, Peru 6.

Records: Peru (1-0), Fort Ann (0-1).

Notes: Fort Ann traveled up to Section VII, Class B powerhouse Peru and fought tough for a 3-1 loss.

