SCHUYLERVILLE 2, SCOTIA 1
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 2 0 — 2
Scotia 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Zach Saddlemire), 17:28. 2, Schuylerville, Ian Winchell (Zach Saddlemire), 33:00. 3, Scotia, Jared O’Connor, 33:30.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 5, Lucas Dempsey (Sco) 11.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 5, Scotia 4.
Records: Scotia (0-1, 0-2), Schuylerville (1-0, 2-0).
SOUTH HIGH 11, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 3 8 — 11
Johnstown 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, South High, Colin Parker (Bobby Bruschini), 38:53. 2, South High, Logan Carruthers (Andrew King), 8:38. 3, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Logan Carruthers), 7:11.
Second half: 4, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 39:15. 5, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 34:21. 6, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 32:44. 7, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Lanning Torebka), 30:08. 8, South High, Andrew King (Bobby Bruschini), 28:17. 9, Johnstown, Spencer Kotwasinski, 22:12. 10, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 21:04. 11, South High, Colin Parker (Lanning Torebka), 16:14. 12, South High, Andrew King (Zach Buser), 10:10.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 0, Joshua Hoyt (Jnt) 9.
Corner kicks: South High 4, Johnstown 0.
Records: Johnstown (0-1, 0-1), South High (1-0, 2-0-1).
BROADALIN-PERTH 2,
HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Broadalin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
Broadalin-Perth 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Broadalin-Perth, Hunter Monks (Ian Schwartz), 37:00.
Second half: 2, Broadalin-Perth, Ian Schwartz (Cam Polikowski), 71:00.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 7, Jack Marsden (B-P) 3.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 2, Broadalin-Perth 5.
Records: Broadalin-Perth (1-0-0, 3-0-0), Hudson Falls (0-1-0, 0-3-0).
PERU 3, FORT ANN 1
(at Peru)
League: Non-league
Fort Ann 0 1 — 1
Peru 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, Peru, Dylan Badger (Tanner Spear), 36:00.
Second half: 2, Peru, Ryan Furnia (Dylan Badger), 53:00. 3, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Justin Zeh), 54:00. 4, Peru, Dylan Badger (Connor Witkiewicz), 79:54.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 7, Mike McBride (Peru) 5.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 1, Peru 6.
Records: Peru (1-0), Fort Ann (0-1).
Notes: Fort Ann traveled up to Section VII, Class B powerhouse Peru and fought tough for a 3-1 loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.