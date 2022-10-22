ROUNDUP: Schuylerville girls, Hartford boys make semifinals

Macey Koval scored a Golden Goal five minutes into overtime as Schuylerville pulled out a 2-1 victory over Cohoes in the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Saturday.

The second-seeded Black Horses earned a spot in the Class B semifinals against Broadalbin-Perth on Tuesday at Stillwater (5:30 p.m.). The Horses improved to 15-3-1 with the win.

Cohoes scored the first goal of Saturday's game on a direct kick from about 30 yards away. The Horses tied the game in the second half when a Koval goal was set up by Anika Buff.

Schuylerville won the game in overtime when Bella Buettner's pass set up Koval's game-winner. Taylor Barraclough stopped seven shots in the net for the Black Horses.

SARATOGA ADVANCES ON PKs: Saratoga and Niskayuna played to a 1-1 tie after regulation and overtime. The Blue Streaks advanced by winning the tie-breaker penalty kicks.

Saratoga scored in the 20th minute on an own goal. MacLaren Richards scored by curling in her own corner kick to tie the game for Niskayuna just before halftime.

The Streaks move on to the semifinals on Tuesday at Mechanicville (7 p.m.).

MECHANICVILLE 3, GREENVILLE 1: Marissa Krosky had two goals and an assist as the Red Raiders advanced to the Class B semifinals.

Maddy Hopeck recorded a goal and an assist for Mechanicville, which next faces top-seeded Schamont on Tuesday at Stillwater (7:30 p.m.). Liv Horan made eight saves in goal for the 12-6 Raiders.

BOYS SOCCER

HARTFORD 3, BISHOP GIBBONS 0: The Tanagers scored three times in the first half and made it stand up to beat Bishop Gibbons on the road in a Class D quarterfinal.

Hartford, the fifth seed, moves on to face to No. 1 Northville in the semifinals on Wednesday at La Salle (7 p.m.). The Tanagers are the last team left from the Adirondack League.

Ray Harrington scored the game's first goal off Nate Fiske's pass. Cody Baker's corner kick later set up Drake Stewart's header for a 2-0 lead. Baker scored the third goal six minutes before halftime on a shot from 30 yards out.

Austin Wells made four saves in goal to get the shutout.

MECHANICVILLE 2, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1 (OT): Scott Lynch scored on a header off Logan Stark’s corner kick in overtime as the Red Raiders beat B-P. Dean Smith scored for Broadalbin-Perth.