SCHUYLERVILLE 7, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;4;3 — 7

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Cassandra Cooper), 1:45. 2, Schuylerville, Brooke Keefer (Cassandra Cooper), 26:50. 3, Schuylerville, Madison Eugair (Cassandra Cooper), 29:45. 4, Schuylerville, own goal, 32:12.

Second half: 5, Schuylerville, Cassandra Cooper (Brooke Keefer), 43:15. 6, Schuylerville, Kaela Ellis (Olivia Schultz), 68:37. 7, Schuylerville, Kaela Ellis (Cassandra Cooper), 77:39.

Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 3, Skyler Dickinson (GF) 5.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 15, Glens Falls 1.

