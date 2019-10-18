SCHUYLERVILLE 7, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;4;3 — 7
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Cassandra Cooper), 1:45. 2, Schuylerville, Brooke Keefer (Cassandra Cooper), 26:50. 3, Schuylerville, Madison Eugair (Cassandra Cooper), 29:45. 4, Schuylerville, own goal, 32:12.
Second half: 5, Schuylerville, Cassandra Cooper (Brooke Keefer), 43:15. 6, Schuylerville, Kaela Ellis (Olivia Schultz), 68:37. 7, Schuylerville, Kaela Ellis (Cassandra Cooper), 77:39.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 3, Skyler Dickinson (GF) 5.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 15, Glens Falls 1.
