{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTIA 3, GLOVERSVILLE 1

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville 0 1 — 1

Scotia 3 0 — 3

First half: 1, Scotia, Jarred O’Connor (unassisted), 19:39. 2, Scotia, Jaiden Alas (unassisted), 1:36. 3, Scotia, Jaiden Alas (Jarred O’Connor), :32.

Second half: 4, Gloversville, Feras Masri (Kazuma Lomanto), 14:28.

Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (G) 8.

Corner kicks: Gloversville 2, Scotia 3.

Records: Scotia (5-4-1), Gloversville (3-6-1).

SCHUYLERVILLE 2, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 1 1 — 2

Glens Falls 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Lucas Cottrell (Zach Saddlemire), 12.

Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Matt McCarthy (Zach Saddlemire), 10. 3, Glens Falls, Holden LaMountain, 13.

Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 6, Brady Eugair (S) 5.

Records: Glens Falls (3-4-2, 4-6-2), Schuylerville (6-4-0, 8-5-0).

FORT ANN 8, GRANVILLE 0

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann 8 0 — 8

Granville 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Tyler Steves (Ty Loso), 3. 2, Fort Ann, Tyler Steves, 4. 3, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh, 15. 4, Fort Ann, Aiden Barnes, 17. 5, Fort Ann, Riley Barnes, 25. 6, Fort Ann, Ty Loso (Caleb Blondin), 28. 7, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh, 33. 8, Fort Ann, Tanner Lunt, 34.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 2, Caden Powers (G) 13.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 4, Granville 1.

Records: Granville (0-8-1, 0-10-1), Fort Ann (8-1-1, 8-3-1).

GREENWICH 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1

(at Gavin Park)

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich 1 2 — 3

Saratoga Catholic 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 14:00. 2, Saratoga Catholic, Aidan Khoury (Dante Marin), 21:00.

Second half: 3, Greenwich, AJ Rymph (Charlie Gartner), 4:00. 4, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 27:00.

Goalies-saves: Andrew Macpherson (SC) 14, Andres Gonzalez (G) 4.

Corner kicks: Saratoga Catholic 3, Greenwich 7.

Records: Saratoga Catholic (1-4-1, 3-7-1), Greenwich (4-0-1, 9-1-1).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 1,

BOLTON/WARRENSBURG 0

(at Bolton, Wednesday)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne 1 0 — 1

Bolton/Warrensburg 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Dan McMahon, 33:41.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Zach Caldwell (H-L) 6, Marvin Dobert (B/W) 6.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 2, Bolton/Warrensburg 3.

Records: Bolton/Warrensburg (1-7-1), Hadley-Luzerne (4-2-2).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments