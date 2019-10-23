{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON LAKE 5, KING'S 3

(at Word of Life Ranch)

League: Non-league

Schroon Lake;2;3 — 5

King's School;1;2 — 3

First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau (Saige Shaughnessy), 28:35. 2, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau (Kayli Hayden), 21:24. 6, King's, Hannah Woodhouse, 14:44.

Second half: 3, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau, 31:26. 4, Schroon Lake, Brittany Mieras, 15:56. 5, Schroon Lake, Saige Shaughnessy (Malena Gereau), 3:50. 7, King's, Hannah Woodhouse, 8:30. 8, King's, Hannah Woodhouse, 5:05.

Goalies-saves: Emma Haneman (SL) 12, Jamie Rypkema (KS) 8.

Corner kicks: Schroon Lake 9, King's School 5.

Records: Schroon Lake (7-6).

