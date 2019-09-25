WILLSBORO 2, SCHROON LAKE 0
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Willsboro;0;2 — 2
Schroon Lake;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Willsboro, Ariana Frenier (Jenna Ford), 39:04. 2, Willsboro, Jenna Ford, 34:39.
Goalies-saves: Abby Bruno (W) 11, Emma Haneman (SL) 16.
Corner kicks: Willsboro 3, Schroon Lake 0.
Notes: Both teams battled hard in a scoreless first half. Willsboro came out in the second half and scored twice in the first 6 minutes. Schroon Lake fought to the end, outshooting Willsboro in an attempt to even up the score.
MORIAH 9, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League
Moriah;5;4 — 9
Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Moriah, Cassidy Rushby (Noel Williams), 1:22. 2, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine (Sage Baker), 15:48. 3, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine, 18:07. 4, Moriah, Mikenna Valentine (Alayna Bennett), 23:53. 5, Moriah, Reagan Garrison (Mikenna Valentine), 37:41.
Second half: 6, Moriah, Noel Williams, 4:06. 7, Moriah, Reagan Garrison (Mikenna Valentine), 28:50. 8, Moriah, Reagan Garrison, 42:30. 9, Moriah, Lillian Huchro, 39:16.
Goalies-saves: Samantha Hayes (M) 11, Mikenna Valentine (M) 3, Lizzie Rich (T) 16.
Corner kicks: Moriah 4, Ticonderoga 0.
GREENWICH 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
(at Hoosic Valley, Tuesday)
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;2;3 — 5
Hoosic Valley;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Cate Abate). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Olivia Strope).
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Faith Ingber. 4, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Ellery Mays). 5, Greenwich, Tess Merill. 6, Hoosick Valley, Samantha Dickinson.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (G) 6, Kate Chamberlain (HV) 8.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 5, Hoosic Valley 0.
Notes: This was Greenwich's first victory over Hoosic Valley since 2014.
STILLWATER 8, WATERFORD 0
(at Waterford, Tuesday)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater;4;4 — 8
Waterford;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 7:16. 2, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Brooke Pickett), 21:22. 3, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 20:45. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Kelly Moran), 35:42.
Second half: 5, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock, 42:42. 6, Stillwater, Teya Staie, 52:08. 7, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock. 8, Stillwater, Kylie Peacock (Paige Brinsko), 53:28.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (S) 3, Sierra Atwood (W) 11.
