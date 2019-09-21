SALEM 4, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
(at Gavin Park)
League: Non-league
Salem;2;2 — 4
Saratoga Catholic;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Salem, Amber Terry (Mackenzie McBride-Keays). 2, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski (Keenan Fronhofer).
Second half: 3, Salem, Matty Barrett (Keenan Fronhofer). 4, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher. 5, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher. 6, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski.
Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Sal) 9, Emily Wenke (SCC) 10.
Records: Salem (4-1, 5-1).
WATERFORD 7, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Non-league
Waterford;4;3 — 7
Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Waterford, Natalie Rich, 34:56. 2, Waterford, Sophia Belonga, 14:19. 3, Waterford, Mackenzie Koniszewski, 9:58. 4, Waterford, Cassidy McClement, 9:16.
Second half: 5, Waterford, Isabella Vecchio, 31:47. 6, Waterford, Baylee Noto (Cassidy McClement), 19:04. 7, Waterford, Ellis Trubridge, 11:32.
Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 17, Sierra Atwood (Wat) 2.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 1, Waterford 11.
Records: Hadley Luzerne (1-3-0, 3-4-0).
SCHUYLERVILLE 4, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Schuylerville, Friday)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;2;2 — 4
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Cassandra Cooper (Brooke Keefer). 2, Schuylerville, Brooke Keefer (Cassandra Cooper).
Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Casssndra Cooper). 4, Schuylerville, Lillian Gardner (Cassandra Cooper).
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 2, Rachel Stortz (Schy) 2.
Records: Schuylerville (2-2, 2-3).
