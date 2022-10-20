ROUNDUP: Salem, Schuylerville win sectional games

Salem rallied with three second-half goals to beat Saratoga Catholic 3-1 in a Class D opening round game of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Thursday.
The Generals move on to face second-seeded Northville in the semifinals on Monday at Stillwater (5:30 p.m.).
Sophia Keays, Sierra Phillips and eighth grader Riley Gallagher scored the second-half goals for Salem. Isabella Garrison made seven saves in the Generals' goal.
Sydney Carracci scored for Spa Catholic.
SCHUYLERVILLE 6, COBLESKILL 0: Keira Rogan scored twice as the Black Horses beat Cobleskill at Schuyler Park to advance to the next round of the Class B tournament.
The Horses, seeded No. 2, will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday.
Victoria Piteri, Anna Armstrong, Anika Buff and Bella Buettner also scored goals for Schuylerville (14-3-1). Taylor Barraclough made six saves to get the shutout, Schuylerville's 12th of the season.
MECHANICVILLE 10, CATSKILL 0: Maddy Hopeck and Marissa Krosky each scored two goals as the Red Raiders advanced in Class B
Bella Raucci, Bella Fogarty, Ava Charbonneau, Meghan DiSiena and Abby Pugliese also scored as Mechanicville earned another home game on Saturday against Greenville in the quarterfinals.
CAMBRIDGE 3, CCHS 0: Sam Crandall scored the go-ahead goal in the second half and goalie Lexie Pederson had four saves in the shutout as Cambridge advanced to play top-seeded Waterford in Friday's Class C quarterfinals.