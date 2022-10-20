ROUNDUP: Salem, Schuylerville win sectional games

Salem rallied with three second-half goals to beat Saratoga Catholic 3-1 in a Class D opening round game of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Thursday.

The Generals move on to face second-seeded Northville in the semifinals on Monday at Stillwater (5:30 p.m.).

Sophia Keays, Sierra Phillips and eighth grader Riley Gallagher scored the second-half goals for Salem. Isabella Garrison made seven saves in the Generals' goal.

Sydney Carracci scored for Spa Catholic.

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, COBLESKILL 0: Keira Rogan scored twice as the Black Horses beat Cobleskill at Schuyler Park to advance to the next round of the Class B tournament.

Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard Scores from Thursday's sectional playoff action, updated as the night goes along.

The Horses, seeded No. 2, will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Victoria Piteri, Anna Armstrong, Anika Buff and Bella Buettner also scored goals for Schuylerville (14-3-1). Taylor Barraclough made six saves to get the shutout, Schuylerville's 12th of the season.

MECHANICVILLE 10, CATSKILL 0: Maddy Hopeck and Marissa Krosky each scored two goals as the Red Raiders advanced in Class B

Bella Raucci, Bella Fogarty, Ava Charbonneau, Meghan DiSiena and Abby Pugliese also scored as Mechanicville earned another home game on Saturday against Greenville in the quarterfinals.

CAMBRIDGE 3, CCHS 0: Sam Crandall scored the go-ahead goal in the second half and goalie Lexie Pederson had four saves in the shutout as Cambridge advanced to play top-seeded Waterford in Friday's Class C quarterfinals.