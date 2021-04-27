ROUNDUP: Salem finishes with a win; Cummings scores 4 for QHS

SALEM 4, NORTH WARREN 2
(at Salem School)
League: Adirondack League crossover
North Warren 2 0 — 2
Salem 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, North Warren, Nicole Buckman, 17:34. 2, Salem, Kayla McCauliffe. 3, North Warren, Nicole Buckman, 4:50. 4, Salem, Andrea Cary (Keenan Fronhofer), 15:00.
Second half: 5, Salem, Sophia Keays (Amber Terry). 6, Salem, Kylei Ruebel (Madison Barrett), 11:25.
Goalies-saves: Kiki LaGuerre (NW) 12, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 6.
Notes: North Warren’s injury-depleted squad put up an excellent fight against Salem. Goalie Kiki LaGuerre did a great job with multiple saves, especially for being a backup goalie. Goalie Katie Sweenor for Salem had a great one on one save. Andrea Cary scored her first and final varsity goal as a senior tonight with 15 seconds left in the first half.
QUEENSBURY 4, BALLSTON SPA 2
(at Ballston Spa)
League: Non-league
Queensbury 3 1 — 4
Ballston Spa 0 2 — 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 23. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 25. 3, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 34.
Second half: 4, Ballston Spa, Morgan Leggieri, 42. 5, Queensbury, Christina Cummings, 62. 6, Ballston Spa, Lauren Wodzinski, 78.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 7, Erin Anderson (BS) 5.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 3, Ballston Spa 4.
Records: Queensbury (11-0, 12-1).
Notes: Queensbury improved to 12-1 overall with a 4-2 win at Ballston Spa. Christina Cummings led the way with 4 goals. Brigid Duffy played a great game at midfield and had 3 assists.