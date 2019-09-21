{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 3, ST. JOHNSVILLE 1

(at Afrims Sports Park)

League: Non-league

St. Johnsville;0;1 — 1

Greenwich;1;2 — 3

First half: 1, Greenwich, AJ Rymph, 32:00.

Second half: 2, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (AJ Rymph), 4:00. 3, Greenwich, AJ Rymph, 10:00. 4, St. Johnsville, Mason Snell, 38:00.

Goalies-saves: Travis LaFountain (S) 9, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 2.

Corner kicks: St. Johnsville 3, Greenwich 3.

Records: Greenwich (2-0-1, 7-1-1), St. Johnsville (3-2, 3-3).

Notes: Scoring for Greenwich were AJ Rymph (2) and Madigan Carner off a Rymph assist. Mason Snell caught the Greenwich goalie off his line late in the match and converted a 40-yard shot.

LAKE GEORGE 11, GRANVILLE 0

(at Golden Goal, Friday)

League: Adirondack League

Granville;0;0 — 0

Lake George;4;7 — 11

First half: 1, Lake George, Paul Lindsay (Ethan Knauf), 39:29. 2, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (penalty shot), 37:17. 3, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Paul Lindsay, Sam Knauf), 24:38. 4, Lake George, Ethan Gereau (Ethan Knauf), 20:19.

Second half: 5, Lake George, Colby Seguljic, 39:04. 6, Lake George, Owen Sutton, 37:47. 7, Lake George, Justin Blanco, 31:57. 8, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Ethan Knauf), 29:11. 9, Lake George, Justin Blanco (Paul Lindsay), 24:33. 10, Lake George, Patrick Huber (Jack Varney), 22:43. 11, Lake George, Ethan Hill (Poe Tutu), 9:05.

Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gran) 4, Yogi Johnson (LG) 3.

Corner kicks: Granville 0, Lake George 9.

Records: Lake George (4-0, 6-0).

Notes: The Warriors came out flying at the Golden Goal complex, scoring twice in the first three minutes on goals by Paul Lindsay and Ethan Knauf. Owen Sutton led the attack with his first hat trick and Justin Blanco added two to the cause. First time varsity goal-scorers Patrick Huber and Ethan Hill highlited a 7-goal second half. Ethan Gereau and Colby Seguljic also scored goal.

