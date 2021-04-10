ROUNDUP: Rowley, Roca rally Spartans past Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 2, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
Queensbury;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Jack (Motsiff), 22nd.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Sam Rowley (Max Roca), 59th. 3, Queensbury, Max Roca, 73rd.
Goalies-saves: Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 2, Sean Seelye (Q) 4, Ben Difiore (GF) 7.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 4, Glens Falls 3.
Records: Queensbury (3-1, 3-2), Glens Falls (2-3, 2-4).
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SOUTH HIGH 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;2;1 — 3
South Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Balasai Witt (Lucas Cottrell), 26:50. 2, South Glens Falls, Caden French (Ryan Ing), 14:02. 3, Schuylerville, Cam Wian (Sam Tyler), 8:46.
Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Reid Rockhill (Liam Armstrong), 35:12.
Goalies-saves: Griffen Brophy (Schy) 5, Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 3, Willis Bickford (SGF) 5.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 7, South Glens Falls 5.
Records: South Glens Falls (4-2, 4-3), Schuylerville (3-3, 3-4).
Notes: Schuylerville avenged an early season loss to the Bulldogs with a solid 3-1 win. Balasai Witt, Cam Wian and Reid Rockhill recorded the goals.
SCOTIA 6, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Scotia's Hitchcock Field)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
Scotia;2;4 — 6
First half: 1, Scotia, Connor Raven (Sam Storti), 3:30. 2, Scotia, Connor Raven (unassisted), 30:00.
Second half: 3, Scotia, Sam Storti (Jaiden Alas), 42:00. 4, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Jaiden Alas), 44:05. 5, Scotia, Nate Estes (Xavier DeLuca), 51:30. 6, Scotia, Quinn Fasciglione (Kofi Jack), 59:00.
Goalies-saves: Lucca Quatrini (A) 12, Zach Place (Sco) 2.
Corner kicks: Amsterdam 1, Scotia 7.
Records: Scotia (6-1, 7-1).
BALLSTON SPA 9, GLOVERSVILLE 2
(at Gloversville)
League: Non-league
Ballston Spa;6;3 — 9
Gloversville;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Ballston Spa, Alexander Bailey (Justin Waters), 2:38. 2, Ballston Spa, Brayden Box (Justin Waters), 6:50. 3, Ballston Spa, Aidan Clark (Cole McCarthy), 14:10. 4, Ballston Spa, Brayden Box, 26:32. 5, Gloversville, Thomas Kluska, 28:00. 6, Ballston Spa, Aidan Clark (Brayden Box), 28:30.
Second half: 7, Ballston Spa, Nathan Hughes, 55:00. 8, Gloversville, Kazuma Lomanto, 62:00. 9, Ballston Spa, Evan Phelps, 65:00. 10, Ballston Spa, Aidan Clark, 68:00.
Goalies-saves: Damon Scroter (BS) 2, Justin Kemmet (Glov) 12.
Corner kicks: Ballston Spa 7, Gloversville 1.