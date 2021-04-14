ROUNDUP: Quillan lifts Hadley-Luzerne past Bolton

CORINTH 4, GRANVILLE 0

Notes: Corinth's defense was stout, limiting Granville to only a handful of shots on net. Freshman Logan West finished with 2 goals, while senior Tyler Hall had two assists. Dillon Dumas had a nice far-post finish off a corner kick from Hall, and senior defender John Freebern celebrated his first varsity goal. For Granville, goalkeeper Caden Powers performed admirably in net, turning away several shots from the determined Tomahawks.