ROUNDUP: Quillan lifts Hadley-Luzerne past Bolton
ROUNDUP: Quillan lifts Hadley-Luzerne past Bolton

Brock Quillan scored his second goal with less than a minute left in the second overtime Wednesday to lift Hadley-Luzerne to a 2-1 Adirondack League boys soccer victory over Bolton-Warrensburg.

Also Wednesday, Jack Welch and Kristian Johnson scored to lead Lake George to a 2-1 win over Salem.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2,
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1, OT

(at Bolton)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne;0;1;0;1 -- 2

Bolton-Warrensburg;1;0;0;0 -- 1

First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Dan Cunniffe, 41:24.

Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan, 67:31.

Second Overtime: 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Brock Quillan, 99:10.

Goalies-saves: Daalten DeMarsh (BW) 14, Zach Caldwell (HL) 6.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 7, Hadley-Luzerne 4.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (0-4-2), Hadley-Luzerne (4-2).

LAKE GEORGE 2, SALEM 1

(at Lake George)

League: Adirondack League

Salem;0;1 — 1

Lake George;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Lake George, Jack Welch (Jackson Baker), 22:14.

Second half: 2, Lake George, Kristian Johnson (Jack Welch, Sam Knauf), 46:00. 3, Salem, Calvin Glover, 77:01.

Goalies-saves: Brad Erceg (LG) 3, Sam McAlonie (S) 7.

Corner kicks: Lake George 7, Salem 0.

Records: Lake George (6-0, 6-0), Salem (0-3-1, 0-3-1).

ARGYLE 3, HARTFORD 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Hartford;0;0 -- 0

Argyle;0;3 -- 3

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Cole Schilling), 31;18. 2, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Caden Cuthbert), 8:13. 3, Argyle, Cole Schilling (Daniel Lohret), 5:30.

Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hartford) 7, Jared Montello (Argyle) 4.

Corner kicks: Hartford 2, Argyle 2.

Records: Argyle (4-2), Hartford (3-3).

FORT ANN 4, NORTH WARREN 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann;3;1 — 4

North Warren;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Will Anderson, 4:18. 2, Fort Ann, Callon Sutliff (Justin Zeh), 7:50. 3, Fort Ann, Justin Zeh (Ty Loso), 11:00.

Second half: 4, Fort Ann, Caleb Blondin, 48:00.

Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (Fort Ann) 4, Ryan Hill (North Warren) 6.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 0, North Warren 2.

Records: North Warren (2-3-1, ), Fort Ann (5-0, ).

CORINTH 4, GRANVILLE 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack League

Granville;0;0 — 0

Corinth;3;1 — 4

First half: 1, Corinth, Logan West (Tyler Hall), 17:32. 2, Corinth, Logan West (M.J. Sprague), 13:12. 3, Corinth, Dillon Dumas (Tyler Hall), 4:12.

Second half: 4, Corinth, John Freebern, 1:47.

Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (G) 7, Curtis Rigley (C) 1, Andy McKernon (C) 2.

Corner kicks: Granville 2, Corinth 5.

Records: Corinth (2-3-0, 2-3-0), Granville (0-6-0, 0-6-0).

Notes: Corinth's defense was stout, limiting Granville to only a handful of shots on net. Freshman Logan West finished with 2 goals, while senior Tyler Hall had two assists. Dillon Dumas had a nice far-post finish off a corner kick from Hall, and senior defender John Freebern celebrated his first varsity goal. For Granville, goalkeeper Caden Powers performed admirably in net, turning away several shots from the determined Tomahawks.

STILLWATER 2, SPA CATHOLIC 0

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic;0;0 — 0

Stillwater;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Stillwater, Liam Brady, 25:42.

Second half: 2, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Isaac Cutler), 30:12.

Goalies-saves: n/a.

Records: Stillwater (2-4, 2-4).

