ROUNDUP: Queensbury wraps up Foothills Council title

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;2;1 — 3
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Meredith Montgomery (Brigid Duffy), 2. 2, Queensbury, Meredith Montgomery (Brigid Duffy), 14.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 44.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 5, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (S) 3.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 3, Schuylerville 2.
Records: Queensbury (12-0-1, 13-1-2).
Notes: Queensbury wrapped up the Foothills Council title Thursday with a 3-0 win over Schuylerville, the Spartans' eighth consecutive shutout this season. This is the third season in a row Queensbury has gone undefeated in Foothills play, this year only conceding four goals.
GREENWICH 2, CAMBRIDGE 2, OT
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge;2;0 — 2
Greenwich;2;0 — 2
First half: 1, Cambridge, Addison Gates. 2, Cambridge, Addison Gates. 3, Greenwich, Elizabeth Marci. 4, Greenwich, Elizabeth Marci (Faith Ingber).
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Kiley Allen (G) 5.
Corner kicks: Cambridge 1, Greenwich 2.
MORIAH 3, TICONDEROGA 1
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League
Moriah;3;0 — 3
Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Moriah, Dava Marcil (Amelia Kazlo), 21:51. 2, Moriah, Amelia Kazlo (Hannah Slattery), 35:39. 3, Moriah, Amelia Kazlo (Hannah Slattery), 37:27.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Hannah Gaddor (M) 6, Lizzie Rich (T) 13.
Corner kicks: Moriah 1, Ticonderoga 1.
WILLSBORO 7,
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 0
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Willsboro;3;4 — 7
Sch. Lake-Newcomb;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Lexi Nolette), 35:11. 2, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Dakota Harrison), 23:10. 3, Willsboro, Bella Harrison, 6:04.
Second half: 4, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Bella Harrison), 31:03. 5, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Cleo Lobdell), 23:00. 6, Willsboro, Cleo Lobdell (Jenna Ford), 20:55. 7, Willsboro, Jenna Ford (Lexi Nolette), 3:18.
Goalies-saves: Alyssa Arnold (SL-N) 8, Aradia Talarico (SL-N) 5, Kaili Bourdeau (W) 5.
Corner kicks: Willsboro 3, Schroon Lake-Newcomb 0.
LAKE GEORGE 0, FORT ANN 0, OT
(at Lake George, Wednesday)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;0;0;0;0 — 0
Lake George;0;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Baylee Wright (FA) 7, Alivia Dean (LG) 12.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 6, Lake George 7.
Records: Lake George (6-2, 9-5-1), Fort Ann (5-2-1, 10-3-2).
Notes: Lake George won 4-2 on penalty kicks to advance to the Adirondack League championship.