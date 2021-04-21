ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins snow-shortened game

QUEENSBURY 4, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 4 0 — 4
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Sarah Sassaman (Christina Cummings), 2’. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 6’. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 10’. 4, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Meredith Montgomery), 14’.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 0, Mikayla Varney (HF) 8.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-9), Queensbury (8-0, 8-1).
Notes: Only the first half was played. Game called at halftime due to snow and field being unplayable. Brigid Duffy with the hat trick and Christina Cummings with 3 assists.