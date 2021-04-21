 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins snow-shortened game
ROUNDUP: Queensbury wins snow-shortened game

QUEENSBURY 4, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 4 0 — 4

Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Sarah Sassaman (Christina Cummings), 2’. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 6’. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 10’. 4, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Meredith Montgomery), 14’.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 0, Mikayla Varney (HF) 8.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, Hudson Falls 0.

Records: Hudson Falls (0-9), Queensbury (8-0, 8-1).

Notes: Only the first half was played. Game called at halftime due to snow and field being unplayable. Brigid Duffy with the hat trick and Christina Cummings with 3 assists.

