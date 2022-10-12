ROUNDUP: Queensbury stays on track; Schuylerville, Glens Falls also win in Foothills

BROADALBIN — Queensbury kept on pace for the Foothills Council title Wednesday with a 4-1 victory over Broadalbin-Perth.

The Spartans broke open a 1-1 halftime tie with three goals in the second half, two on direct kicks from Max Roca and a 25-7ard shot by Ethan Moger.

Luke Eichin gave Queensbury (9-1-2 league, 10-1-4 overall) a 1-0 lead on an assist from Moger three minutes into the contest.

B-P responded midway through the first half on Jack Holland’s header on a corner kick by Ethan Brott.

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, AMSTERDAM 2: The Black Horses kept pace with Queensbury in the North Division with a road victory at Amsterdam.

Ashton Morris scored four minutes into the game for Schuylerville (9-2-1, 10-4-1), but the Rams tied it on a goal by Aundray Fowler. One minute later, Willem Foster tallied to put the Horses ahead for good, and Corey Cottrell scored on a corner kick for a 3-1 lead midway through the first half.

Chris Jones added a goal on a penalty kick and an assist for Schuylerville, which got five saves from Griffin Brophy.

Marco Bottisti also scored for Amsterdam (5-6, 8-6), which got six stops from Alex Jablonski.

GLENS FALLS 5, JOHNSTOWN 2: Landon Phipps scored two goals to lead the Indians past Johnstown. Duvaney Mills, Gavin Rittenhouse and Tim Motsiff also scored for Glens Falls (7-3-2, 10-4-2).

Motsiff, Nathan Di Fiore, Jake Marsh and Caeden Pryor had assists for the Indians, who outshot Johnstown 20-6.

Gus Fagen and Braeden Fennessey scored for the Sir Bills.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, GRANVILLE 0: Mason Conklin and Caeden Wilson each scored three goals to power the Eagles to the win.

Brayden Mahon scored his first varsity goal for H-L late in the game.