ROUNDUP: Queensbury, South High post wins

QUEENSBURY 2, GLOVERSVILLE 1
(at The Dome Turf Field, Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;1;1 — 2
Gloversville;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordi-Donnelly (Max Roca), 4:25.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Kelly Gavin (Ian Rathbun), 58:30. 3, Gloversville, Emran Abbas (Kazuma Lomanto), 70:10.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 2, Justin Kemmet (Glv) 4.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Gloversville 1.
Records: Queensbury (2-0-0, 2-0-0).
SOUTH HIGH 5, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
South High;2;3 — 5
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, South High, Xander Novack (Ryan Ing), 9:10. 2, South High, Nate Marx, 14:45.
Second half: 3, South High, Xander Novack, 42:30. 4, South High, Xander Novack (Christian Paris), 43:15. 5, South High, Xander Novack (Ryan Ing), 54:22.
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 0, Willis Bickford (SGF) 0, L. Quatrini (Am) 9.
Corner kicks: South High 8, Amsterdam 0.
Records: Amsterdam (0-1, 0-2), South High (1-0, 1-1).
SCOTIA 2, GLENS FALLS 1, OT
(at Putt Lamay Field, Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls;1;1 — 1
Scotia;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Unassisted). 2, Glens Falls, Ian Collins (Landon Baglio).
Second half: None.
Second Overtime: 3, Scotia, Connor Raven (Sam Storti).
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 8, Zach Place (Sco) 1.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 1, Scotia 0.
Records: Scotia (2-0, 2-0), Glens Falls (1-1, 1-1).
Notes: Kofi Jack opened the scoring for the Tartans with an unassisted shot from outside the box that caught the Indians defense sleeping. The Indians got one back on a goal from Ian Collins, finishing on a long pass from Landon Baglio to tie the game before the half. Connor Raven notched the game-winning goal from inside the box. Sam Storti assisted.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 2,
SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;1;0 — 1
Broad.-Perth;2;0 — 2
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Reid Rockhill (Chris Jones), 21:00. 2, Broadalbin-perth, Sam Rogers, 28:34. 3, Broadalbin-perth, Sam Rogers, 3:10.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Anthony Kelly (Schy) 5, Luigi D'Aniello (B-P) 5.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 8, Schuylerville 6.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (1-0), Schuylerville (0-2).