SOUTH HIGH 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
South High;6;1 — 7
First half: 1, South High, Bobby Bruschini, 36:30. 2, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Nate Marx), 33:39. 3, South High, Ryan Ing (Xander Novack), 27:45. 4, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Lanning Torebka), 12:11. 5, South High, Bobby Bruschini (Lanning Torebka), 9:18. 6, South High, Collin Parker, 4:05.
Second half: 7, South High, Andrew King, 33:19.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 2, Justin Kemmet (Glov) 4.
Corner kicks: South High 2, Gloversville 0.
Records: South High (10-1, 12-1-1), Gloversville (3-7-1, 4-8-1).
SCHUYLERVILLE 10, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;0;0 — 0
Schuylerville;4;6 — 10
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Alex Vallee (Matt McCarthy), 35:23. 2, Schuylerville, Ian Winchell (Archimedes Davis), 34:34. 3, Schuylerville, Ian Winchell (Matt McCarthy), 30:00. 4, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 22:27.
Second half: 5, Schuylerville, Archimedes Davis (Liam Armstrong), 38:12. 6, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Matt McCarthy), 36:55. 7, Schuylerville, Reese Tavares (Liam Armstrong), 34:20. 8, Schuylerville, Zach Saddlemire (Lucas Cottrell), 18:50. 9, Schuylerville, Lucas Cottrell (Cam Wian), 4:00. 10, Schuylerville, Matt Stampli (Lucas Cottrell), 1:30.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 1, Alex Vallee (Schy) 0, Josh Hoyt (Jnt) 10.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 5, Johnstown 1.
Records: Schuylerville (7-5, 8-6), Johnstown (1-11, 1-12).
QUEENSBURY 5, SCOTIA 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;0;1 — 1
Queensbury;3;2 — 5
First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (AJ Rosario), 15:02. 2, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos), 17:01. 3, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Alex Roca), 20:30.
Second half: 4, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Asa Edwards), 47:39. 5, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Teddy Borgos), 53:21. 6, Scotia, Jaiden Alas (Kofi jack), 79:27.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 2, Connor White (Q) 1, Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 1, Lucas Dempsey (S) 7.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 1, Scotia 0.
Records: Queensbury (11-1, 13-1), Scotia (5-5-1, 6-7-1).
HUDSON FALLS 6, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
Hudson Falls;3;3 — 6
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Nik Heasley (Brandon Pond), 8:00. 2, Hudson Falls, Carter Lewis (Donny Fountaine), 15:00. 3, Hudson Falls, Branden Pond (Carter Lewis), 38:00. 5, Hudson Falls, Brandon Pond (Brayden Becker), 60:00.
Second half: 4, Hudson Falls, Alex Varney (Donny Fountaine), 47:00. 6, Hudson Falls, Donny Fountaine (Brayden Becker), 63:00.
Goalies-saves: Lucca Quatrini (A) 10, Joe Lapan (HuF) 2.
Corner kicks: Amsterdam 0, Hudson Falls 6.
Records: Hudson Falls (4-5-2, 5-7-2), Amsterdam (1-10-0, 1-12-0).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 2,
GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth;1;1 — 2
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Kyle Denman (Hunter Monks), 16:50.
Second half: 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Kyle Denman (Hunter Monks), 22:00.
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 12, Jack Marsden (B-P) 9.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 3, B-P 8.
Records: Glens Falls (3-6-2, 4-8-2), Broadalbin-Perth (8-3-0, 11-3-0).
