ROUNDUP: Queensbury, South High advance to quarterfinal showdown

QUEENSBURY 3, TROY 0

(at Queensbury)

Class A Opening Round

Troy;0;0 — 0

Queensbury;1;2 — 3

First half: 1, Queensbury, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Vinnie Maccharulo), 28:15.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Jack Grant (Jake Afsar-Keshmiri), 44:12. 3, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly, 73:00.

Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 4, Pip Ryan (T) 9.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 11, Troy 3.

Records: Queensbury (10-5-2), Troy (1-14-1).

Notes: No. 4 seed Queensbury hosts No. 5 seed South Glens Falls on Saturday at a time to be announced.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,

HUDSON FALLS 0

(at South Glens Falls)

Class A Opening Round

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

South High;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, South High, Xander Novack (Joe Thompson), 26:25. 2, South High, Nate Marx (Gavin Parker), 11:56.

Second half: 3, South High, Xander Novack (Gavin Parker), 30:27.

Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 1, Zach LaPointe (SGF) 1, Joe Lapan (HF) 11.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 14, Hudson Falls 2.

Up next: South Glens Falls is scheduled to play at Queensbury on Saturday at a time to be announced.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, HUDSON 1

(at Schuylerville)

Class B Opening Round

League: Non-league

Hudson;0;1 — 1

Schuylerville;0;3 — 3

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler (Chris Jones), 42. 2, Schuylerville, Balasai Witt (Lucas Cottrell), 51. 3, Hudson, Ibrahim Malik, 60. 4, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, 74.

Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Sch) 3, Arafh Ghani (H) 9.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 8, Hudson 1.

Records: Schuylerville (11-3-2), Hudson (5-10).

Up next: No. 3 Schuylerville is scheduled to host No. 6 Cohoes in a Class B quarterfinal on Friday at 7 p.m.

GREENVILLE 2, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Greenville)

Class B Opening Round

Greenville;0;2 — 2

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Greenville, Davis Bernard (Caleb Motta). 2, Greenville, Benjamin Reinhard.

Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 10, Joey Domermuth (Gre) 1.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 0, Greenville 7.

Records: Glens Falls (5-12), Greenville (17-0).

Notes: Ayden Grieve had an outstanding game in goal for Glens Falls, making several important saves that kept the Indians in a very tight game at No. 2 seed Greenville, the No. 2-ranked Class B team in the state.

SCOTIA 10, LANSINGBURGH 1

(at Scotia)

Class A Opening Round

Lansingburgh;0;1 — 1

Scotia;5;5 — 10

First half: 1, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Noah Murdock), 5:02. 2, Scotia, Noah Murdock (Connor Raven), 13:08. 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Connor Raven), 32:30. 4, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Quinn Fasciglione), 38:00. 5, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Connor Raven), 39:15.

Second half: 6, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Kofi Jack), 43:21. 7, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca), 46:34. 8, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Kofi Jack), 48:52. 9, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Noah Murdock), 51:15. 10, Scotia, Tim Graves (Kofi Jack), 59:14. 11, Lansingburgh, Logan Voter ((penalty kick)).

Goalies-saves: Zach Place (S) 3, Logan Voter (L) 5.

Corner kicks: Scotia 7, Lansingburgh 1.

Records: Scotia (10-5)

Next up: No. 6 Scotia plays at No. 3 Averill Park in the Class A quarterfinals on Saturday at 3 p.m.

