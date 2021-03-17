 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Queensbury shuts out Schuylerville in opener
agate

GLENS FALLS 1, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Putt LaMay Field)

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

Glens Falls;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Glens Falls, Clara Avery, 59:45.

Goalies-saves: Mikayla Varney (HF) 21, Robin Gorton (GF) 1.

Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 3, Glens Falls 9.

Records: Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0), Hudson Falls (0-1, 0-1).

Notes: Glens Falls allowed only one shot on goal and they held possession for most of the game. Clara Avery scored the only goal of the match on a corner. Mikayla Varney was outstanding in net for the Tigers.

QUEENSBURY 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;1;1 — 2

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Cara Parker (Bayley Duffy), 4.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Bayley Duffy), 67.

Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 5.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 0, Schuylerville 1.

Records: Schuylerville (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 1-0).

