ROUNDUP: Queensbury shuts out Schuylerville in opener

GLENS FALLS 1, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Putt LaMay Field)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
Glens Falls;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Glens Falls, Clara Avery, 59:45.
Goalies-saves: Mikayla Varney (HF) 21, Robin Gorton (GF) 1.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 3, Glens Falls 9.
Records: Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0), Hudson Falls (0-1, 0-1).
Notes: Glens Falls allowed only one shot on goal and they held possession for most of the game. Clara Avery scored the only goal of the match on a corner. Mikayla Varney was outstanding in net for the Tigers.
QUEENSBURY 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council