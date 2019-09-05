QUEENSBURY 5, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;1;4 — 5
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Lucas McCane), 38'.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (PK), 42'. 3, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 46'. 4, Queensbury, Asa Edwards (Teddy Borgos), 48'. 5, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Teddy Borgos), 64'.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Qby) 4, Joe La[an (HF) 15.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Hudson Falls 1.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-2-0, 0-4-0), Queensbury (2-0-0, 4-0-0).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;1;0 — 1
South High;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, South High, Collin Parker, 4:44. 2, Bobby Bruschini, Derek Bushman, 3:44. 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, :08.
Second half: 4, Collin Parker, Andrew King, 23:29. 5, Bobby Bruschini, Andrew King, 6:03.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 6, Brady Euger (Schuy) 13.
Corner kicks: South High 5, Schuylerville 2.
Records: South High (2-0, 3-0-1), Schuylerville (1-1, 2-1).
FORT ANN 5, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Fort Ann;2;3 — 5
Glens Falls;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Dillon Tracy), 17. 2, Fort Ann, Caleb Blondin (Justin Zeh), 28.
Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Dillon Tracy (Caleb Blondin), 4. 4, Fort Ann, Tyler Steves (Ty Loso), 13. 5, Fort Ann, Josue Saenz (Justin Zeh), 25. 6, Glens Falls, Kieran Dowd (Ethan Schrammel), 39.
Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 3, Adam Winchell (FA) 5.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 3, Fort Ann 8.
Records: Glens Falls (0-0-1, 0-2-1).
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 6,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0
(at Indian Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva;2;4 — 6
Indian Lake/Long Lake;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Johnsburg-minerva, Gabe Freebern (Nolan Pierson), 17:46. 2, Johnsburg-minerva, Jaxson Roblee (Anthony Galle), 19:25.
Second half: 3, Johnsburg-minerva, Anthony Galle, 2:28. 4, Johnsburg-minerva, Gabe Freebern (Anthony Galle), 5:22. 5, Johnsburg-minerva, Gabe Freebern, 20:17. 6, Johnsburg-minerva, Gabe Freebern (Anthony Galle), 34:04.
Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 2, Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL) 18.
Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (0–1, 0-1), Johnsburg-Minerva (1-0,).
Notes: Anthony Galle’s goal in the second half was a penalty kick created from a handball in the box.
QUEENSBURY 15, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam, Wednesday)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;7;8 — 15
Amsterdam;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Peter Crawford), :26. 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (AJ Rosario), 3:00. 3, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Brendan Duffy), 6:00. 4, Queensbury, Own Goal, 9:30`. 5, Queensbury, own goal, 16:00. 6, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Jude Jordi-Donnelly), 19:20. 7, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Alex Roca), 39:00.
Second half: 8, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Peter Crawford), 41:00. 9, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 48:20. 10, Queensbury, Alex Roca (Peter Crawford), 56:00. 11, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 57:00. 12, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Jude Jordi-Donnelly), 61:00. 13, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barriento, 75:00. 14, Queensbury, Sam Rowley (Vinnie Maccharulo), 77:00. 15, Queensbury, Sam Benedetto (Dylan Butler), 79:00.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Qby) 1, Connor White (Qby) 1, Evan Iannuzi (Ams) 8.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Amsterdam 1.
Records: Amsterdam (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 3-0).
Notes: Vinnie Maccharulo had a second assist on Garcia Barrientos 2nd goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.