Boys soccer action

Queensbury's Brendan Duffy grabs the jersey of Hudson Falls's Nik Heasley as he moves the ball during a Foothills Council boys soccer game on Thursday in Hudson Falls.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY 5, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;1;4 — 5

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Lucas McCane), 38'.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (PK), 42'. 3, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 46'. 4, Queensbury, Asa Edwards (Teddy Borgos), 48'. 5, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Teddy Borgos), 64'.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Qby) 4, Joe La[an (HF) 15.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Hudson Falls 1.

Records: Hudson Falls (0-2-0, 0-4-0), Queensbury (2-0-0, 4-0-0).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;1;0 — 1

South High;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, South High, Collin Parker, 4:44. 2, Bobby Bruschini, Derek Bushman, 3:44. 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong, :08.

Second half: 4, Collin Parker, Andrew King, 23:29. 5, Bobby Bruschini, Andrew King, 6:03.

Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 6, Brady Euger (Schuy) 13.

Corner kicks: South High 5, Schuylerville 2.

Records: South High (2-0, 3-0-1), Schuylerville (1-1, 2-1).

FORT ANN 5, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Glens Falls)

League: Non-league

Fort Ann;2;3 — 5

Glens Falls;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Dillon Tracy), 17. 2, Fort Ann, Caleb Blondin (Justin Zeh), 28.

Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Dillon Tracy (Caleb Blondin), 4. 4, Fort Ann, Tyler Steves (Ty Loso), 13. 5, Fort Ann, Josue Saenz (Justin Zeh), 25. 6, Glens Falls, Kieran Dowd (Ethan Schrammel), 39.

Goalies-saves: Ben DiFiore (GF) 3, Adam Winchell (FA) 5.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 3, Fort Ann 8.

Records: Glens Falls (0-0-1, 0-2-1).

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 6,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0

(at Indian Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva;2;4 — 6

Indian Lake/Long Lake;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Johnsburg-minerva, Gabe Freebern (Nolan Pierson), 17:46. 2, Johnsburg-minerva, Jaxson Roblee (Anthony Galle), 19:25.

Second half: 3, Johnsburg-minerva, Anthony Galle, 2:28. 4, Johnsburg-minerva, Gabe Freebern (Anthony Galle), 5:22. 5, Johnsburg-minerva, Gabe Freebern, 20:17. 6, Johnsburg-minerva, Gabe Freebern (Anthony Galle), 34:04.

Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 2, Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL) 18.

Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (0–1, 0-1), Johnsburg-Minerva (1-0,).

Notes: Anthony Galle’s goal in the second half was a penalty kick created from a handball in the box.

QUEENSBURY 15, AMSTERDAM 0

(at Amsterdam, Wednesday)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;7;8 — 15

Amsterdam;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Peter Crawford), :26. 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (AJ Rosario), 3:00. 3, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Brendan Duffy), 6:00. 4, Queensbury, Own Goal, 9:30`. 5, Queensbury, own goal, 16:00. 6, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Jude Jordi-Donnelly), 19:20. 7, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Alex Roca), 39:00.

Second half: 8, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Peter Crawford), 41:00. 9, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 48:20. 10, Queensbury, Alex Roca (Peter Crawford), 56:00. 11, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 57:00. 12, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos (Jude Jordi-Donnelly), 61:00. 13, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barriento, 75:00. 14, Queensbury, Sam Rowley (Vinnie Maccharulo), 77:00. 15, Queensbury, Sam Benedetto (Dylan Butler), 79:00.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Qby) 1, Connor White (Qby) 1, Evan Iannuzi (Ams) 8.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Amsterdam 1.

Records: Amsterdam (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 3-0).

Notes: Vinnie Maccharulo had a second assist on Garcia Barrientos 2nd goal.

