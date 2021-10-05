ROUNDUP: Queensbury, Schuylerville roll to wins

Gavin Kelly and Robert Lucero-Rodriguez each scored twice Tuesday to lead Queensbury to a 4-1 Foothills Council boys soccer victory over Glens Falls.
Schuylerville got goals from five players in a 5-0 victory over Hudson Falls.
QUEENSBURY 4, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 1 0 — 1
Queensbury 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Gavin Rittenhouse (Durant Poole), 10:04. 2, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly (Ian Rathbun), 25:00. 3, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly (Robert Lucero-Rodriguez), 37:10.
Second half: 4, Queensbury, Robert Lucero-Rodriguez (Jake Afsar-Keshmiri), 50:10. 5, Queensbury, Robert Lucero-Rodriguez, 58:25.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 5, Chris Coombes (Q) 2, Ayden Grieve (GF) 12, Durant Poole (GF) 1.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Glens Falls 3.
Records: Queensbury (7-2-1, 7-5-1), Glens Falls (0-9, 2-10).
SCHUYLERVILLE 5, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
Schuylerville 1 4 — 5
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Liam Armstong, 1.
Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Ashton Morris (Ryan Piteri), 46. 3, Schuylerville, Lucas Cottrell, 50. 4, Schuylerville, Casey Sutherland (Ashton Morris), 52. 5, Schuylerville, Ryan Piteri (Liam Armstrong), 63.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HF) 14, Carter White (HF) 4, Griffin Brophy (S) 1.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 10, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: Schuylerville (8-2, 9-3), Hudson Falls (1-8).
SCOTIA 4, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 0 0 — 0
Scotia 4 0 — 4
First half: 1, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Kofi Jack). 2, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Kofi jack). 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Xavier DeLuca). 4, Scotia, Quinn Faciglione (Noah Murdock).
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (S) 4, Justin Kemmet (G) 8.
Corner kicks: Scotia 5, Gloversville 3.
Records: Scotia (6-4, 6-5)