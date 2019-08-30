{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 4, AVERILL PARK 1

(at Burnt Hills)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 2 2 — 4

Averill Park 1 0 — 1

First half: 1, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos), 16:00. 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Jude Jordi-Donnelly), 30:00. 3, Averill Park, Joey Sorriento, 33:00.

Second half: 4, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Peter Crawford), 41:00. 5, Queensbury, AJ Rosario (Teddy Borgos), 58:00.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 2, Eric Schuman (AP) 3, Erik Jeschke (AP) 3.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 9, Averill Park 2.

Records: Averill Park (0-1), Queensbury (1-0).

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, MECHANICVILLE 0

(at Mechanicville)

League: Non-league

Schuylerville 0 1 — 1

Mechanicville 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Schuylerville, Ian Winchell (Zach Saddlemire), 9:45.

Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Scs) 12, Zach White (Mech) 10.

Corner kicks: Schuylerville 3, Mechaniville 3.

Records: Mechanicville (0-1), Schuylerville (1-0).

SOUTH HIGH 0, BURNT HILLS 0, OT

(at Burnt Hills)

League: Non-league

South High 0 0 0 0 — 0

Burnt Hills 0 0 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 6, Sean Speck (BH) 5.

Corner kicks: South High 0, Burnt Hills 3.

Records: Burnt Hills (0-0, 0-0-1), South High (0-0, 0-0-1).

