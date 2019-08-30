QUEENSBURY 4, AVERILL PARK 1
(at Burnt Hills)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 2 2 — 4
Averill Park 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Queensbury, Peter Crawford (Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos), 16:00. 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Jude Jordi-Donnelly), 30:00. 3, Averill Park, Joey Sorriento, 33:00.
Second half: 4, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Peter Crawford), 41:00. 5, Queensbury, AJ Rosario (Teddy Borgos), 58:00.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 2, Eric Schuman (AP) 3, Erik Jeschke (AP) 3.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 9, Averill Park 2.
Records: Averill Park (0-1), Queensbury (1-0).
SCHUYLERVILLE 1, MECHANICVILLE 0
(at Mechanicville)
League: Non-league
Schuylerville 0 1 — 1
Mechanicville 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Schuylerville, Ian Winchell (Zach Saddlemire), 9:45.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Scs) 12, Zach White (Mech) 10.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 3, Mechaniville 3.
Records: Mechanicville (0-1), Schuylerville (1-0).
SOUTH HIGH 0, BURNT HILLS 0, OT
(at Burnt Hills)
League: Non-league
South High 0 0 0 0 — 0
Burnt Hills 0 0 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: David Cohen (SGF) 6, Sean Speck (BH) 5.
Corner kicks: South High 0, Burnt Hills 3.
Records: Burnt Hills (0-0, 0-0-1), South High (0-0, 0-0-1).
