QUEENSBURY 3, CHATHAM 0
(at Stillwater)
League: Stillwater Tournament
Chatham 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 3 0 — 3
First half: 1, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Izzy Dennison), 18:20. 2, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Christina Cummings), 27:51. 3, Qby, Izzy Dennison (Sophia Keshmiri), 31:14.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 3, Haley Sherman (C) 9.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 8, Chatham 5.
Records: Queensbury (0-0, 1-0), Chatham (0-0, 0-1).
