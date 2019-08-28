{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 3, CHATHAM 0

(at Stillwater)

League: Stillwater Tournament

Chatham 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 3 0 — 3

First half: 1, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Izzy Dennison), 18:20. 2, Qby, Sophia Keshmiri (Christina Cummings), 27:51. 3, Qby, Izzy Dennison (Sophia Keshmiri), 31:14.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 3, Haley Sherman (C) 9.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 8, Chatham 5.

Records: Queensbury (0-0, 1-0), Chatham (0-0, 0-1).

