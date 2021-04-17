ROUNDUP: Queensbury now the only unbeaten team in Foothills

QUEENSBURY 7, SOUTH HIGH 2
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 3 4 — 7
South High 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Christina Cummings), 6:00. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 10:00. 3, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 14:00. 4, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Kylie Potter), 21:00. 5, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen (Haley Breen), 38:00.
Second half: 6, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 13:00. 7, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Bayley Duffy), 15:00. 8, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Allison Dittrich), 17:00. 9, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 35:00.
Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 5, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 3, Emma Lemery (Q) 3.
Corner kicks: South High 1, Queensbury 2.
Records: South High (6-1, 6-4), Queensbury (7-0, 7-1).
Notes: In a battle of unbeatens, Queensbury turned a tight game at halftime into a big win with three second-half goals in a span of four minutes. Christina Cummings (3 goals, 1 assist), Brigid Duffy (2 goals, 2 assists) and Bayley Duffy (2 goals, 1 assist) led the Spartans. Queensbury scored twice in the first 10 minutes.
SCHUYLERVILLE 6, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 3 3 — 6
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Macey Koval. 2, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Alayna Wian). 3, Schuylerville, Amanda Pflieger (Olivia Murphy).
Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Sarah McMahon. 5, Schuylerville, Sydney Simmons. 6, Schuylerville, Rachael Stortz (Macey Koval).
Goalies-saves: Rachael Stortz (Schy) 2, Sarah McMahon (Schy) 1, Mikayla Varney (HuF) 8, Victoria Sullivan (HuF) 6.
WHITEHALL 2, NORTH WARREN 0, 2OT
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whitehall 0 0 1 1 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 86:32.
Second Overtime: 2, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Zoe Eggleston), 93:15.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 3, Ruth Brior (NW) 18, Kiki LaGuerre (NW) 3.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, North Warren 1.
Records: Whitehall (4-1-1, 5-2-1), North Warren (0-5, 0-7).
Notes: Dory Gosselin stopped a penalty kick late in first half to secure the fifth shutout in a row. Whitehall finally scored midway through the first OT when Zoe Eggleston hit the net unassisted. Madison Gould scored in the second OT on a pass by Zoe Eggleston. The Railroaders, off to their best start since 2007, have not allowed a goal in more than 445 minutes.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, SALEM 1, 2OT
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 1 0 0 0 — 1
Hadley-Luzerne 0 1 2 0 — 3
First half: 1, Salem, Sophia Keays (Kylei Ruebel), 31:45.
Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Tori Granger (Hannah Johnson), 23:57.
First Overtime: 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Serena Goman (Tori Granger), 5:02. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Serena Goman, 0:57.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 16, Katie Sweenor (Sal) 4.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 3, Salem 4.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (4-3, 4-3-1).
Notes: Salem took a lead in the first half with a beautiful header by Sophia Keays, assisted by Kylei Ruebel. In the second half, the Eagles tied the score with a goal from Junior Tori Granger assisted by Hannah Johnson. The Eagles went on to win it in overtime with two goals from senior Serena Goman, one of which was assisted by Tori Granger.
CORINTH 1, FORT ANN 1, 2OT
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 0 0 0 1 — 1
Fort Ann 0 0 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: None.
Second Overtime: 1, Fort Ann, Angel Aratare (Savannah Aratare), 2:40. 2, Corinth, Alyssa Crossman (Morgan Thompson), 1:44.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 11, Mary Vanderheyden (Coe) 2, Isabel Tubbs (Cor) 3.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 3, Corinth 4.
Records: Fort Ann (2-2-2, 2-2-4), Corinth (2-4-1, 3-4-2).
Notes: Faith Lehoisky played a great game in goal to stop any chances from Corinth in regulation. With under 3 minutes left, Fort Ann had the wind and scored on a beautiful shot by Angel Aratare. Corinth came back and finally broke through with a goal by Alyssa Crossman assisted by Morgan Thompson less then 1 minute later to tie it up. This is the second 1-1 tie for Corinth vs. Fort Ann this year.
GREENWICH 9, SPA CATHOLIC 0
(at Gavin Park)
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich 6 3 — 9
Spa Catholic 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Greenwich, Adriana Rojas (Tess Merrill). 2, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Liz Marci). 3, Greenwic, Tess Merrill. 4, Greenwich, Ellery Mays (Liz Marci). 5, Greenwich, Maeve Kelleher. 6, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Katie Larmon).
Second half: 7, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Maeve Kelleher). 8, Greenwich, Olivia Strope (Lauren Marci). 9, Greenwich, Liz Marci (Lauren Marci).
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SCC) 20, Faith Hewitt (Gre) 2, Kiley Allen (Gre) 0.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 8, Spa Catholic 0.
LAKE GEORGE 6, NORTH WARREN 2
(at Golden Goal, Thursday)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 0 2 — 2
Lake George 3 3 — 6
First half: 1, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Katie O’Donnell), 6. 2, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Katie O’Donnell), 7. 3, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 31.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger, 41. 5, North Warren, Kaitlyn Kramer (Nicole Buckman), 44. 6, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Alice Fox), 46. 7, Lake George, Alice Fox (Lila Frazier), 60. 8, North Warren, Nicole Buckman, 72.
Goalies-saves: Ruth Brior (NW) 13, Sofia Amrock (LG) 6.
Corner kicks: Lake George 5, North Warren 0.
Records: Lake George (6-0, 8-0), North Warren (0-4, 0-6).