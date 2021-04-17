ROUNDUP: Queensbury now the only unbeaten team in Foothills

Notes: Faith Lehoisky played a great game in goal to stop any chances from Corinth in regulation. With under 3 minutes left, Fort Ann had the wind and scored on a beautiful shot by Angel Aratare. Corinth came back and finally broke through with a goal by Alyssa Crossman assisted by Morgan Thompson less then 1 minute later to tie it up. This is the second 1-1 tie for Corinth vs. Fort Ann this year.