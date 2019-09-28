{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 2, AVERILL PARK 0

(at Averill Park)

League: Non-league

Queensbury 0 2 — 2

Averill Park 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri, 51:15. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Izzy Dennison), 68:01.

Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 4, Michelina Lombardi (AP) 3.

Corner kicks: Averill Park 5, Queensbury 1.

Records: Queensbury (7-0, 9-1).

Notes: Averill Park is ranked fourth in the state in Class A, while Queensbury is ranked 12th. Queensbury’s defense came up big in a hard-fought battle with Averill Park, limiting AP to five shots and securing the shutout, the sixth of the season. Sophia Keshmiri’s second-half goal off a direct kick opened up the scoring.

GREENWICH 4, MAYFIELD 1

(at Affrim’s Sports Complex)

League: Non-league

Greenwich 2 2 — 4

Mayfield 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Tess Merrill). 2, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Ellery Mays).

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Ellery Mays (Tess Merrill). 4, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Katie Larmon). 5, Mayfielf, Lindsay Hampton.

Goalies-saves: Ryan skiff (Gre) 6, Kat Knecht (May) 6.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 8, Mayfield 3.

Records: Greenwich (5-2-1).

CAMBRIDGE 8, CANJOHARIE 0

(at Afrims Sports Complex)

League: Non-league

Cambridge 2 6 — 8

Canjoharie 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Cambridge, Anna Headwell. 2, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips.

Second half: 3, Cambridge, Sydney Benson (Vanessa Evans). 4, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips (Sydney Benson). 5, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans. 6, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans. 7, Cambridge, Ruth Nolan. 8, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans.

Records: Cambridge (4-1, 5-3).

STILLWATER 8, TAMARAC 1

(at Afrim’s Sports Complex)

League: Non-league

Stillwater 5 3 — 8

Tamarac 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Teya Staie). 3, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Keelyn Peacock). 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Kate McEvoy). 5, Stillwater, Teya Staie.

Second half: 6, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Kelly Moran). 7, Tamarac, Sophie Champagne. 8, Stillwater, Paige Brinsko. 9, Stillwater, Trinity Cutler.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 5, Jenna Hunt (Tam) 4.

Records: Tamarac (2-3, 2-5-1), Stillwater (5-0, 9-0-1).

