QUEENSBURY 2, AVERILL PARK 0
(at Averill Park)
League: Non-league
Queensbury 0 2 — 2
Averill Park 0 0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri, 51:15. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Izzy Dennison), 68:01.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 4, Michelina Lombardi (AP) 3.
Corner kicks: Averill Park 5, Queensbury 1.
Records: Queensbury (7-0, 9-1).
Notes: Averill Park is ranked fourth in the state in Class A, while Queensbury is ranked 12th. Queensbury’s defense came up big in a hard-fought battle with Averill Park, limiting AP to five shots and securing the shutout, the sixth of the season. Sophia Keshmiri’s second-half goal off a direct kick opened up the scoring.
GREENWICH 4, MAYFIELD 1
(at Affrim’s Sports Complex)
League: Non-league
Greenwich 2 2 — 4
Mayfield 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Tess Merrill). 2, Greenwich, Tess Merrill (Ellery Mays).
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Ellery Mays (Tess Merrill). 4, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Katie Larmon). 5, Mayfielf, Lindsay Hampton.
Goalies-saves: Ryan skiff (Gre) 6, Kat Knecht (May) 6.
You have free articles remaining.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 8, Mayfield 3.
Records: Greenwich (5-2-1).
CAMBRIDGE 8, CANJOHARIE 0
(at Afrims Sports Complex)
League: Non-league
Cambridge 2 6 — 8
Canjoharie 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Cambridge, Anna Headwell. 2, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips.
Second half: 3, Cambridge, Sydney Benson (Vanessa Evans). 4, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips (Sydney Benson). 5, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans. 6, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans. 7, Cambridge, Ruth Nolan. 8, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans.
Records: Cambridge (4-1, 5-3).
STILLWATER 8, TAMARAC 1
(at Afrim’s Sports Complex)
League: Non-league
Stillwater 5 3 — 8
Tamarac 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Teya Staie). 3, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Keelyn Peacock). 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Kate McEvoy). 5, Stillwater, Teya Staie.
Second half: 6, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Kelly Moran). 7, Tamarac, Sophie Champagne. 8, Stillwater, Paige Brinsko. 9, Stillwater, Trinity Cutler.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 5, Jenna Hunt (Tam) 4.
Records: Tamarac (2-3, 2-5-1), Stillwater (5-0, 9-0-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.