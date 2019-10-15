Roundup: Queensbury earns at least share of Foothills Council crown

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 4, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 0 4 — 4

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Queensbury, AJ Rosario (Asa Edwards), 49:47. 2, Queensbury, Alex Roca (Teddy Borgos), 51:30. 3, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alejandro Garcia Barrientos), 65:55. 4, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Sam Benedetto), 72:54.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 2, Ben DiFiore (GF) 15.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Glens Falls 0.

Records: Queensbury (12-1, 14-1), Glens Falls (3-7-2, 5-8-2).

Notes: The win assured the Spartans at least a share of the Foothill Council championship with idle South Glens Falls. South High (11-1 league, 13-1-1 overall) will host Glens Falls (3-7-2, 4-9-2) on Thursday for an opportunity to share the division crown with Queensbury if the Bulldogs can earn a victory.

FORT ANN 2, CORINTH 0

(at Fort Ann)

League: Adirondack League

Corinth 0 0 — 0

Fort Ann 2 0 — 2

First half: 1, Fort Ann, own goal, 7:00. 2, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Ty Loso), 31:00.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Andy McKernon (Cor) 4, Adam Winchell (FA) 5.

Corner kicks: Corinth 5, Fort Ann 6.

Records: Fort Ann (11-1-1, 11-3-1), Corinth (7-6, 7-8).

NORTH WARREN 2, HARTFORD 0

(at Pottersville)

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 1 1 — 2

Hartford 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, North Warren, Jack Jennings (Ryan Miller), 20:00.

Second half: 2, North Warren, Dominic Giordano (Tom Conway), 13:00.

Goalies-saves: Conner Jennings (NW) 2, Gavin Darfler (H) 5.

Corner kicks: North Warren 4, Hartford 2.

Records: Hartford (4-6-3, 4-7-3), North Warren (10-3, 10-4).

Notes: This was North Warren’s senior game. It was played under the lights at The Word of Life Ranch in Pottersville.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, ARGYLE 1

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

League: Adirondack League

Argyle 0 1 — 1

Hadley-Luzerne 3 1 — 4

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Dan McMahon (Caleb Granger), 36:32. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Dan McMahon (Caleb Granger), 28:22. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Dan McMahon (Evan Laubach), 7:09.

Second half: 4, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 24:26. 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Dan McMahon, 18:40.

Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 13, Ethan Mattison (Arg) 7.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 5, Argyle 6.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (5-6-2, 6-7-2), Argyle (5-6-1,6-7-1).

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2, GRANVILLE 0

(at Bolton)

League: Adirondack League

Granville 0 0 — 0

Bolton-Warrensburg 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, JJ Giron, 15:11.

Second half: 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, JJ Giron (Tommy Moore), 77:09.

Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gra) 10, Daalten DeMarsh (B/W) 4.

Corner kicks: Granville 1, Bolton-Warrensburg 6.

Records: Bolton/Warrensburg (2-10-1, 2-12-1), Granville (1-11-1, 1-12-1).

Notes: Giron and Moore played the last of game of their careers. Giron put B-W on the board with a great individual effort, striking down the line and beating Granville’s keeper with a low liner that found the left corner of the twine. Eric Sherman and senior Mike Baker were solid in turning back the Golden Horde attacks. In the second half, Moore drove in on the keeper and sent a rocket at Powers, who deflected the ball right to the foot of a crashing Giron.

