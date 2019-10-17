QUEENSBURY 11, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;9;2 — 11
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison, 7:08. 2, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri (Brigid Duffy), 10:03. 3, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri (Izzy Dennison), 11:30. 4, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Izzy Dennison), 15:25. 5, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 18:47. 6, Queensbury, Cassidy Ray (Julia Keshmiri), 27:04. 7, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 30:23. 8, Queensbury, Kylie Potter, 33:16. 9, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Sami Snyder), 37:02.
Second half: 10, Queensbury, Alexandra Wallace (Julia Keshmiri), 45:34. 11, Queensbury, Allie Basila (Brigid Duffy), 48:39.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Qby) 4, Danika Lindsay (HF) 14.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 3, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Queensbury (13-0, 15-1).
Notes: Ali Wallace scored her first varsity goal.
GREENWICH 5, BERLIN 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Berlin;0;0 — 0
Greenwich;3;2 — 5
First half: 1, Greenwich, Hannah Louise (Faith Ingber). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber. 3, Greenwich, Cate Abate (Tess Merrill).
Second half: 4, Greenwich, Norah Niesz (Faith Ingber). 5, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Olivia Strope).
Goalies-saves: Sophie Ericson (B) 7, Kylieann Krause (B) 3, Faith Hewitt (G) 3.
Corner kicks: Berlin 3, Greenwich 4.
CAMBRIDGE 3, WATERFORD 1
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Cambridge;2;1 — 3
Waterford;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Cambridge, Anna McNulty (Lilly Phillips). 2, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Vanessa Evans).
Second half: 3, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Vanessa Evans).
Goalies-saves: McKalya McLenithan (C).
Records: Cambridge (7-2, 11-5).
