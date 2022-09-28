ROUNDUP: Queensbury breaks open close game, tops Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY — Max Roca scored two goals and Gavin Kelly added a goal and two assists Wednesday to power the Queensbury boys soccer team to a 4-0 Foothills Council victory over Glens Falls.

Luke Eichin also scored for the Spartans, who remained unbeaten at 6-0-2 in the league, 7-0-4 overall. Jake Afsar-Keshmiri made eight saves in the shutout

A scoreless game turned in the 55th minute when Glens Falls goalie Ayden Grieve came out to clear a ball in the box and was injured when fouled by a Queensbury player. Four minutes later, Eichin opened the scoring for the Spartans, and Roca added another two minutes after that.

Grieve and Cam Pratt combined for five saves for the Indians (4-2-1, 7-3-1) in the game at Morse Athletic Complex. Tim Motsiff played well in the midfield for Glens Falls, and Aidan Wiggins and Amari Morrison stood out in the back.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0: Sam Tyler finished off a loose ball in front of the net in the final minute of regulation to lift the Black Horses to the victory.

Miles Trombley was credited with the assist for Schuylerville (5-1-1, 6-3-1), while Griffin Brophy made three saves. Nate Marx and Connor Battle played well on defense, while Ashton Morris and Chris Jones were solid throughout.

Grady Bammert made nine stops in goal for the Bulldogs (4-3, 5-5).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, NORTH WARREN 0: Mason Conklin and Caeden Wilson’s second-half goals carried the Eagles to an Adirondack League victory over North Warren.

Evan Kader assisted on Wilson goal, a header into the upper-left corner to give Hadley-Luzerne a two-goal edge. Trace Walker nearly scored off a corner kick, but Cougars keeper William Lindsey made one of his 17 saves.

Brayden Mahon made six saves in the shutout for the Eagles (4-4, 4-5).

ARGYLE 6, GRANVILLE 0: Shea Squires and Preston Gulick each scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Scots past Granville.

Ben Randles and Gabe Burch also scored for Argyle (5-3, 5-4), which also got two assists from Cole Schilling.

B-P 10, JOHNSTOWN 0: Alex Rogers scored three goals and Tony Daniello and Landon Russom each added two to power Broadalbin-Perth.

Darrin Mosher, Zeke Boehme and Massimo Pasquarelli also scored for the Patriots (3-5-1 overall).